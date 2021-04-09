New Base events center in Waco gets a public introduction with MidTex show

The Base is equipped to host sports tournaments, trade shows, banquets, concerts and conventions. County officials have said it will function to complement the Waco Convention Center, not to compete with it.

The rental rate is $5,000 per day for the entire facility.

Allison said The Base will not turn a profit in the near term.

"Fixed costs between now and the end of the fiscal year are estimated to hit $600,000 to $700,000," he said.

The costs include building and grounds maintenance, heating and cooling costs and trash collection.

"Event costs should be variable, hard to judge at this time," Allison said. "This year won't be representative of years going forward. We won't be fully booked."

Allison said The Base probably will be occupied only 25% of the time in its inaugural year, meaning it will not carry its own weight. But he said property taxes will not be tapped to cover losses. Tax revenue generated from hotel stays and car rentals possibly could serve that purpose if earmarked "for marketing and event procurement."