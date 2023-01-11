New Bellmead comprehensive plan looks to improve parks, transportation, more

The Bellmead City Council has approved a comprehensive plan that aims to guide a decade of work to make the city more pedestrian-friendly, boost its economy and improve the quality of life for residents by 2033.

The plan involves a full stormwater drainage study, analysis and suggestions for thoroughfare development, ideas to establish a central business district along Bellmead Drive, and park planning. The document approved Tuesday includes strategies to accommodate Bellmead’s projected 10-year growth, from a current 10,940 residents to some 11,610 in 2033. Assistant City Manager Karen Evans said the plan is not definite but provides the city a guiding tool to direct development already in the works alongside future projects suggested.

“If you have pictures of what Bellmead Drive looked like four years ago and now, it’s a dramatic difference,” Evans said.

Work on the comprehensive plan started in June with community inventory and input, said Joe Beeler, a planner with GrantWorks, the consultant the city hired for the effort. Through public work sessions and surveys, GrantWorks compiled residents’ main priorities to consider when forming the plan, including greater traffic safety, roadwork, stormwater management and recreation, Beeler said.

“It was really kind of an open conversation about what kind of things we want to see for the future of Bellmead,” he said.

Beeler said he also looked at Bellmead’s developmental history, which was often associated with highway development and Waco. He said his hope for the plan would be to guide improvements to the city during its period of growth that would distinguish it while honoring its past, improve the lives of residents, and attract future visitors and businesses.

Drainage issues

A portion of the plan is dedicated to the city’s absent stormwater drainage system, a key concern for residents and roads damaged by years of flooding. Evans said drainage has been a sore spot due to a lack of planning upfront.

The plan’s drainage study identified drainage problem areas on Wheeler Street, La Clede Street, Parrish Street, Harrison Street, the railroad yard on Katy Lane, Lions Park and Dugger Field. A timeline to address the areas prioritizes replacing storm lines along Wheeler Street by 2026, estimating a cost of $431,800.

Evans said timelines provided by GrantWorks are not promised and would likely depend on what projects are already in motion and the staffing available.

Funding is a hurdle to drainage repairs, but with the implementation of a new stormwater drainage utility, Bellmead is making “baby steps” toward its maintenance goals, Evans said.

“You cannot correct what’s been neglected for generations overnight, but you can start somewhere and start chipping away at it, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” she said.

The drainage utility approved last month is funded by a monthly fee of $3.89 for residences and a fee based on the area of impervious cover for commercial properties. The fees are expected to add up to about $408,000 through the end of the fiscal year.

Traffic, connectivity

The new comprehensive plan also looks into the development of Bellmead’s major thoroughfares as opportunities to increase connectivity, relieve traffic, improve traffic safety, and facilitate walking and biking along Bellmead’s main roads.

Some priority thoroughfares for improvements named in the plan are Behrens Circle, Ashleman Street, Hogan Street, Wheeler Street, Harrison Street and Bellmead Drive, which serves as the city’s downtown. Beeler said many cities look to downtown revitalization as a way to benefit current residents as well as attract new businesses and visitors.

Studies looked at Bellmead Drive as an opportunity to form a central business district for the city, a 50-acre area that encompasses the La Vega ISD Administration Building, Bellmead City Hall, the police and fire departments, and the municipal court. Bellmead currently does not have a designated business district, but the plan proposes formally adopting zoning to create the district along the city’s historical central commercial street by 2025.

GrantWorks’ plan recommends installing signs in areas that see high numbers of pedestrians and diverting truck traffic from central and neighborhood streets through designated routes. Including bikeable and walkable routes along Bellmead Drive and other thoroughfares not only would improve pedestrian safety, but could create a family-friendly environment that encourages walking rather than driving.

“That’s sort of the hope, is that if the central business district does become a hub for local business, that people who live in the neighborhood feel comfortable walking to those businesses, and also calm traffic,” Beeler said.

Creating a unified brand through ordinances on signs, landscaping along the street and building appearance along Bellmead Drive could also be an opportunity for the city to attract businesses to the area, according to the plan. Beeler said many improvements, including sidewalks, have already been approved along Bellmead Drive.

Parks, recreation

The GrantWorks plan also looks at parks and recreation facilities, a major point of interest for residents, Beeler said. He said in the work session and through surveys it was clear to him that two things were most important: Brame Park and baseball and softball facilities.

Beeler said Bellmead’s parks are all generally in a small area, but finding ways to expand the park network can be expensive. To avoid turning parks into a “money pit” for the city, it is necessary to address issues with flooding before working on spaces that are already prone to flood damage, such as Lions Park, he said.

Evans said parks and recreation workers have already been at work over the past year installing a mural, benches, tables and repainting a pavilion, which goes hand in hand with beautifying the town and attracting visitors.

She said one thing people may not think about is that investing in parks is also an opportunity to cut down on crime: As families fill the parks, wrongdoers are forced out of the area. Relating to her own experience as a mother, Evans said she looks at parks and recreation as a way to keep kids active and out of trouble.

“As you push the good community into parks, you push the bad out,” she said.