New Bellmead drainage utility could fund millions in upgrades

The Bellmead City Council this week approved a new stormwater drainage utility, supported by a drainage fund and accompanying fees that will go into effect next month.

Although much of the city lies in a flood plain, Bellmead lacks systematic regulated stormwater drainage. Public Works Director Herb Blomquist estimated some 60% of the city has drainage issues.

“A lot of it is either undersized storm sewer or storm sewer that hasn’t been addressed in a long time that needs cleaning,” Blomquist said.

NewGen Strategies and Solutions, a consulting firm the city hired last year, conducted a drainage utility feasibility analysis to address issues that regularly allow flooding throughout Bellmead. NewGen recommended a citywide drainage utility and accompanying fees to support it.

Homeowners in Bellmead can expect the new utility fee of $3.89 per month to begin in January, costing $46.68 annually. The rate for commercial properties is based on a formula that includes the amount of impervious cover, such as roofs, concrete, nonporous driveways or other surfaces that do not allow water to pass through.

According to NewGen’s study, a church with about 6,000 square feet of impervious cover would pay $9.01 per month, a used car lot with about 7,800 square feet would pay $11.65 and big-box retail stores with about 466,000 square feet would pay $696.89.

The new utility fee is expected to produce about $408,000 in drainage fund revenue through September, the end of the city's fiscal year.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, City Manager Yost Zakhary said school districts will not be required to pay the new fees until the start of their next fiscal year, to allow them time to add the expense to their budgets.

“We will let them know that those will be coming, but we will not charge them until their next budget year starts,” Zakhary said.

Blomquist said the approval of the utility is the first step, but it will take multiple years to raise enough money to carry out the type of projects needed.

“It’s going to take a while to build it up to get the kind of money that would honestly be needed to start making repairs,” he said. “We’re talking multi-millions of dollars in Bellmead to bring the drainage system to where it needs to be.”

Blomquist compared the drainage fund to the city’s street maintenance fund, which is paid for through a quarter-of-a-percent sales tax that voters approved in 2010 and covers continuous street repair. He said the street fund took a couple years to build, but it is now able to fund large capital projects.

Blomquist said ideally storm drainage would only be a portion of the work that is done in some areas, where multiple utility projects could be tackled at once for what he calls a complete face lift. That approach would include gutting the street; replacing sewer lines, water lines and storm sewers; and repaving the street all at once.

“It doesn’t make sense to repave a street that has problems underneath it,” he said.

Blomquist said Wheeler Street is one of the places due for a face-lift, but specific focus areas have not been decided yet.

NewGen’s analysis preliminarily recommends some projects, including Wheeler Street storm sewer rehabilitation, a stormwater study in north Bellmead and stormwater detention near the Bellmead Civic Center, totaling an estimated $3.6 million.

The city is working with consultants to come up with a comprehensive plan for the fund, and master planning should begin to identify priority streets, Blomquist said.

He said public feedback will likely be sought to help determine priority areas, which would allow Bellmead residents to decide what spots cause the most distress.

“Realistically, we haven’t had community feedback either and we need to have community feedback,” he said.