New Bellmead trash hauler to add brush, bulky pickup service

"We are excited to offer you a new solid waste service beginning February 2021 to aid in these efforts. These services will be provided by Frontier Waste Solutions. In addition, weekly brush and bulky item pickup will be available by calling or scheduling your pickup via a user-friendly app located on the city's website at www.bellmead.com and our City of Bellmead, Texas Local Government Facebook page."

During a phone interview, Zakhary said he believes the vast majority of Bellmead residents would like to dispose of items properly but lack the means, "be it financially, physically or their inability to get to the landfill."

He said stepping up efforts to improve waste collections in Bellmead should improve its appearance while also reducing enforcement burdens on the police, public works and code enforcement departments.

Bellmead residents should appreciate the fresh look of new trucks Frontier Waste Solutions plans to dispatch to the municipality, he said.

"They've also ordered 3,500 to 4,000 new carts that will be matched to residences using bar codes," Zakhary said. "They've also ordered all new commercial dumpsters. That may not sound like a big deal, but I think it contributes to a whole new, fresh look. I'm very appreciative the council took the bold step to make this move. Change is never easy.