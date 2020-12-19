New Bellmead trash hauler to add brush, bulky pickup service

Bellmead needs to clean up its act, City Manager Yost Zakhary said.
That in mind, the city has switched to Frontier Waste Solutions to provide trash collection services and to haul off brush from curbsides.
"I believe this city has unlimited potential, but an issue is we don't have the means to dispose of excess stuff, furniture and mattresses, for example," Zakhary said. "We don't have large-item pickup or brush pickup."
That will change under Frontier Waste Solutions, a company Zakhary became familiar with during his time as Woodway's top city executive.
"Waste Management Services served Bellmead for 35 years and served it well," he said. "When we went out with requests, we received proposals from three good companies: Waste Management, Republic Services and Frontier. We had a committee that evaluated their responses, looked at all three, and made the recommendation to go with Frontier."
Frontier pledged to hold current trash collection rates steady through October 2022, while adding brush and large-item pickup, he said.
Zakhary sent a letter to Bellmead residents addressing the matter.
It said, in part, "I would like to encourage all our citizens to help us clean up the city by taking personal pride in your homes, mowing the grass, removing abandoned vehicles, and taking ownership in your community.
"We are excited to offer you a new solid waste service beginning February 2021 to aid in these efforts. These services will be provided by Frontier Waste Solutions. In addition, weekly brush and bulky item pickup will be available by calling or scheduling your pickup via a user-friendly app located on the city's website at www.bellmead.com and our City of Bellmead, Texas Local Government Facebook page."
During a phone interview, Zakhary said he believes the vast majority of Bellmead residents would like to dispose of items properly but lack the means, "be it financially, physically or their inability to get to the landfill."
He said stepping up efforts to improve waste collections in Bellmead should improve its appearance while also reducing enforcement burdens on the police, public works and code enforcement departments.
Bellmead residents should appreciate the fresh look of new trucks Frontier Waste Solutions plans to dispatch to the municipality, he said.
"They've also ordered 3,500 to 4,000 new carts that will be matched to residences using bar codes," Zakhary said. "They've also ordered all new commercial dumpsters. That may not sound like a big deal, but I think it contributes to a whole new, fresh look. I'm very appreciative the council took the bold step to make this move. Change is never easy.
"We will kick off this transition in January, and Frontier takes over in February. Yes, Frontier is the same company we used in Woodway, but that's not why we went with them. They have a proven track record. We're not trying to hide anything."
Efforts to beautify Bellmead appear to mesh with other attempts to improve the city's image, infrastructure and economic development.
The city successfully persuaded Diversified Product Development to relocate from downtown Waco to a tract behind Home Depot, just off Research Boulevard, where the company started work on a 60,000-square-foot facility in July.
Zakhary announced his interest in a branding campaign to cast Bellmead in a positive light, mitigating public perception it is a "rough" city.
Abandoned properties have been targeted for upgrade or demolition, with officials taking an aggressive approach to red-tagging vacancies.
The city also applied for grants this year totaling about $1 million to, among other things, upgrade sidewalks and lighting along Bellmead Drive and to buy hydraulic rescue tools, respirators and protective gear for the fire department.
