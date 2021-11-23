New bridges at Bagby, Highway 6 setting stage for larger mall-to-mall project starting in January

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The growth in the western part of McLennan County has increased traffic, especially in the mornings and evenings,” Collins said.

She also said she suspects more commuters have been taking Highway 6 instead of Interstate 35 when possible to avoid the ongoing widening of the interstate. The interstate project from 12th Street north to Loop 340 crossed its halfway mark this summer and is scheduled to wrap up in 2023. More interstate widening south of the ongoing work is on the drawing board but has not yet been funded or given a firm timeline.

After an initial realignment of traffic flow, crews had started drilling by Thursday in preparation for construction of the bridges at Bagby, TxDOT area engineer Clayton Zacha said. By late January, they will get rolling on the rest of the mall-to-mall project, closing frontage road turnarounds at Beverly Drive that will be replaced with bridges over railroad tracks there.

“The impacts you'll see right off the bat (in January) are going to be the closure of both U-turns, and there will be a short closure of Exchange Parkway, and we’ll be closing Industrial Drive for a period of time as well,” Zacha said during a Metropolitan Planning Organization policy board meeting last week.