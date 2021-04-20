New exhibits, more space for Texas Ranger museum proposed to Waco council

Wheeler also proposed an interactive exhibit, called “Meet a Texas Ranger,” that would be on the first floor of the new building and focus on modern-day Texas Rangers.

“They're really able to explore, interact, and see and understand what current Texas Rangers do every day,” Wheeler said.

The entire facility is housed in five buildings that total 34,000 square feet. The Hall of Fame building has structural and building systems issues, and Wheeler said there is a general need for more storage, office space, work areas, parking and larger restrooms that can accommodate school groups.

Wheeler said attendance declined steadily for years until 2015, when a combination of new tourists visiting Magnolia and new museum initiatives boosted attendance by 37%. He estimated the center would see attendance increase by up to 34% after renovations.

He said after adjusting for inflation, the center’s budget has remained static or decreased over the last 20 years, and the city could increase ticket costs and add online retail, along with new retail facilities, to boost revenue.

Council Member Jim Holmes said he likes the ideas in the proposals, especially the idea of updating programming.