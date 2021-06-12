New federal vouchers could ease housing crunch for Waco's vulnerable

Local advocates for the homeless are cheering the news of emergency housing vouchers heading to the Waco area through the American Rescue Plan.
The Waco Housing Authority later this month will receive 36 Section 8 vouchers reserved for individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Those chosen for the program will be able to use the vouchers to pay rent at qualified apartments or houses as long as they remain eligible.
Housing authority executive director Milet Hopping said the vouchers are designed to help the community's invisible homeless population, including people who are "couch surfing" with friends or who are fleeing domestic violence.
"We're pretty happy about it, especially since we may be eligible for more," Hopping said of the extra vouchers. "This is important in helping to house some of the hardest to house people. … It might feel like a drop in the lake, but it makes a ripple and every little bit helps."
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday announced the $1.1 billion first round of emergency housing vouchers, part of the $5 billion allocated in the pandemic recovery plan passed this year. Hopping said Waco's share was calculated based on its annual count of homeless people, as well as the community's "continuum of care" system for tracking and providing services to the homeless.
She said the housing authority ultimately could receive up to 60 emergency housing vouchers.
"I think we need about 60," she said. "We might need a little more. … We have a lot of homeless."
The Waco Housing Authority already administers the federal Section 8 voucher program in the Waco area, with about 2,600 vouchers in McLennan County. The program often has a long waiting list, which can be daunting for someone at immediate risk of becoming homeless.
The new emergency housing vouchers allow the housing authority to create a separate waiting list for that vulnerable population and expedite their search.
Anyone can refer a person or family to the program, and caseworkers from the Salvation Army and the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition will assess their need for the emergency vouchers.
The vouchers will address a dire need for emergency housing, said Whitney Thomas, executive director at the Family Abuse Center in Waco. The center runs an emergency shelter for families for 14 to 45 days.
The center's clients often face a long wait when they are referred to the housing authority for Section 8 vouchers, if they can get them at all. In that time, they are at risk of returning to the abusive relationships they left, Thomas said.
"Women will return seven to 10 times before they leave for good," she said. "We try to stop that through education, but of course we can't keep them from going back. If they're on track to get housing and to be independent and free from a violent home, the chances of them returning are very slim."