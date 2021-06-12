New federal vouchers could ease housing crunch for Waco's vulnerable

She said the housing authority ultimately could receive up to 60 emergency housing vouchers.

"I think we need about 60," she said. "We might need a little more. … We have a lot of homeless."

The Waco Housing Authority already administers the federal Section 8 voucher program in the Waco area, with about 2,600 vouchers in McLennan County. The program often has a long waiting list, which can be daunting for someone at immediate risk of becoming homeless.

The new emergency housing vouchers allow the housing authority to create a separate waiting list for that vulnerable population and expedite their search.

Anyone can refer a person or family to the program, and caseworkers from the Salvation Army and the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition will assess their need for the emergency vouchers.

The vouchers will address a dire need for emergency housing, said Whitney Thomas, executive director at the Family Abuse Center in Waco. The center runs an emergency shelter for families for 14 to 45 days.

The center's clients often face a long wait when they are referred to the housing authority for Section 8 vouchers, if they can get them at all. In that time, they are at risk of returning to the abusive relationships they left, Thomas said.

"Women will return seven to 10 times before they leave for good," she said. "We try to stop that through education, but of course we can't keep them from going back. If they're on track to get housing and to be independent and free from a violent home, the chances of them returning are very slim."

