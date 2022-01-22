New mail-in ballot rules leading to rejected applications in McLennan County, statewide; Officials urge early start

The deadline to register to vote for the March 1 primary is Jan. 31, while the deadline to have applications for mail-in ballots back to the elections office is Feb. 18.

All voters eligible for a ballot by mail must apply to receive one. Voters age 65 or older are automatically eligible. Other voters can qualify if they are outside the county during the election, if they are unable to get to the polls without assistance because of an illness or disability, or if their health would be put at risk by going to the polls. Others can qualify if they are expecting to give birth within three week before or after Election Day and of if they are in jail or under involuntary civil commitment.

Goldsmith said for anyone wanting to vote by mail, it is important to read the application carefully, follow the instructions and make sure each section is filled out and each required box is checked.

"I would say the law was modified more than changed," Goldsmith said. "The biggest change is the identifying numbers. They have to match."

The numbers on both the application, and later, the envelope used to return the actual ballot have to match state records. Signature matching previously was the main tool for verification.