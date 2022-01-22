New mail-in ballot rules leading to rejected applications in McLennan County, statewide; Officials urge early start

This year's election season is off to a bumpy start as changes in state law are causing voter confusion and forcing election officials across the state to reject hundreds of mail-in ballot applications.
In some cases, applicants simply leave out required information or use old forms without the required fields. In many cases, however, applicants include the requested information, but a critical piece, generally a driver's license number or a Social Security number, is missing from the voter data the state has on file to check against. To register, voters do not have to provide both an ID number and a Social Security number.
The Texas Secretary of State’s Office said about six months ago that about 2 million registered voters lacked one of the two numbers in their voter file despite the office’s efforts to update that information into the state’s voter rolls, McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said. Those numbers have since dropped to around 700,000 voters, he said.
The state's largest counties have had to reject hundreds of main-in ballot applications each, The Texas Tribune reported. Travis County, for example, had rejected about half its applications, mainly because of the new requirements, according to the Tribune report.
McLennan County has turned away about 25 of the 400 applications it has received since the first of the month, Goldsmith said.
Most of the rejections here also have been because of a mismatch between the new identification requirements and the voter information the county has on file. Applicants are asked to provide a driver's license or state ID number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number if they do not have a state ID. They also can indicate they have not been issued a state ID or Social Security number if that is the case.
The good news, Goldsmith said, is that the problems causing applications to be rejected can be corrected with a simple phone call to the county elections office. Goldsmith and local party officials urge voters who hope to vote by mail to begin that process now so that any mistakes or problems can be corrected in time for all the votes to count.
Elections office workers are calling, emailing or writing letters to would-be voters whose applications have been rejected so they can correct whatever problems there are, Goldsmith said.
If voters are unsure what information they provided on their voter registration applications, they can call Goldsmith's office at 254-757-5043 or go to votetexas.gov to check on their registration status and to make sure the identifying information they provide on their mail-in ballot applications matches the voter registration information the state already has.
The deadline to register to vote for the March 1 primary is Jan. 31, while the deadline to have applications for mail-in ballots back to the elections office is Feb. 18.
All voters eligible for a ballot by mail must apply to receive one. Voters age 65 or older are automatically eligible. Other voters can qualify if they are outside the county during the election, if they are unable to get to the polls without assistance because of an illness or disability, or if their health would be put at risk by going to the polls. Others can qualify if they are expecting to give birth within three week before or after Election Day and of if they are in jail or under involuntary civil commitment.
Goldsmith said for anyone wanting to vote by mail, it is important to read the application carefully, follow the instructions and make sure each section is filled out and each required box is checked.
"I would say the law was modified more than changed," Goldsmith said. "The biggest change is the identifying numbers. They have to match."
The numbers on both the application, and later, the envelope used to return the actual ballot have to match state records. Signature matching previously was the main tool for verification.
Once voters receive mail-in ballots, Goldsmith said they likely will notice that the carrier envelope in which their ballots will be returned this year is white with a purple stripe on the left side. Before, those envelopes were yellow. It is important that voters write the same identifying numbers they used on their application on the space provided on the while and purple carrier envelope. That space is under a secrecy flap that the voter will seal. They also must sign the carrier envelope, Goldsmith said.
Election administrators like Goldsmith are prohibited from sending out unsolicited mail-in ballot applications, but party officials and candidates can. Goldsmith smiled when asked about provisions that subject elections officials, including those in his position and local party chairs, to potential criminal penalties for violations of the new state voting law.
"My opinion is we are going to follow what the secretary of state tells us to do," Goldsmith said. "It's the law and we have to follow the law. Changes can be difficult for some, and if the voters have questions about it, we will be happy to help them because we want to make sure there is no confusion."
Opponents of the new law charged that the changes would create new, more restrictive barriers to voting and serve as impediments especially for racial minorities, people with disabilities and older people, among others. Supporters said proposals in the bill would safeguard elections from fraud, despite offering no evidence that it is prevalent.
Democrats opposed to the bill left the state last summer, delaying debate over the legislation and leaving the House without a quorum to conduct business for weeks.
Peaches Henry, president of the Waco chapter of the NAACP, called the effects of the law "voter suppression" and said she already is fielding calls from confused, mostly elderly voters who are having trouble with the mail-in ballot applications.
"This is not innocuous. It is deliberate, obtuse and complex," Henry said. "It is meant to confuse the public. It is meant to make the process of voting too complex and obtuse that people will give up. That is what it is intended to do. It is not meant to protect the integrity of the vote at all. That is utterly untrue. The public should not allow themselves to be gaslighted, and that is what is happening."
Brad Holland, chair of the McLennan County Republican Party, said the "scare tactics" with which some approached the changes are "off the mark."
"I think the most important things is, despite all the inflammatory rhetoric, that voting in 2022 continues to be easier than before and more secure than before," Holland said. "If you look at it, we are having three weeks of early voting and allowing voting on Saturday and Sunday. Voting is not difficult despite what everybody says. It is easy to vote. If people are going to complain if you have to put your driver's license number or Social Security number on a request for mail-in ballot and think that is restrictive, I fail to see their logic. It was to make it easier to vote and more secure, and frankly, to level the playing field across the board, which was a problem back in 2020."
Mary Duty, chair of the McLennan County Democratic Party, said her goal in coming weeks is to try to educate the voters to the changes and to encourage those who want to vote by mail to get the process started now.
"I think the (mail-in ballot) application is actually more readable," Duty said. "But there is always that hesitancy when the government says give me all your information. But you have to show a driver's license or state ID card to vote, anyway. I just tell people to call the election office to make sure what number you are supposed to use and then use that one."
Early voting for the primary begins Feb. 14 and runs through Feb. 25. There is no early voting on Presidents' Day, Feb. 21.