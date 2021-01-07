New McLennan County elections administrator has roots in area, local office

"Jared clearly stood out as the correct choice for the position to take over from Kathy Van Wolfe," Holland said. "As Kathy's understudy for the past four years, he has dealt with several of the bigger issues that have come up and he helped us resolve them in a fair and impartial way.

"The Republican Party has a good working relationship with Jared and knows that he can be be fair and impartial. I think his job is on the center stage more than it has ever been, with fairness and security on everybody's minds, and those are things that he is committed to."

Felton said Goldsmith was the clear choice.

"Jared's a proven quantity," Felton said. "He has been working for the elections office for several years under the leadership of Kathy Van Wolfe, who I believe is one of the best elections administrators in the state of Texas. He is a resident of McLennan County, went to Midway High School and his roots are here. He loves this community, he is raising two children here and I think we got the right guy for the job."

The commission recommended an annual salary of $75,000, which Felton predicted will be approved by county commissioners.