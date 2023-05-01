Those casting their ballots in early voting in McLennan County over the past week have gotten the first peek at new voting machines meant to combine security and speed, paper ballots and electronic counting.

So far, so good, say county elections officials.

"We haven't heard a single complaint, which is kind of unusual," McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said Monday as he prepared for early voting to wrap up Tuesday.

Saturday is Election Day for local city and school district races, including those for Waco, Hewitt, Bellmead and Woodway as well as Waco Independent School District.

McLennan County spent $1.2 million on new Verity Voting System equipment provided by Austin-based Hart InterCivic. The system requires voters to fill out a paper ballot, then insert it into a machine to be scanned.

The company demonstrated the voting machines to the county elections office, county commissioners and Republican and Democratic party officials.

But early voting for the upcoming city and school board elections were their first official action.

"We sent out three main devices to each voting site: one to print the ballot, one to scan the ballot, and one device compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act," said Goldsmith.

The county operated four polling places for early voting. The election Saturday will feature 21 vote centers across the county.

"We're sending out 10 privacy booths per site because they are so easy to install," Goldsmith said. "Some locations may not need that many, but we will send them all they can use.

"In past elections, we typically would send four eSlates to each polling place involved in city and school elections."

Goldsmith said having more privacy booths may hasten voting and counting, but his goal remains having results in a timely fashion.

McLennan County Republican Party Chairman Dr. Brad Holland said so far he has not reviewed official early voting numbers. He said producing high voter turnout for city and school elections typically presents a challenge.

Holland said he's hearing good things about the new voting system.

"It's working well, with no problems that I've heard of," said Holland. "I might be made aware more directly if these were partisan races ... but things are going well. There is a heightened expectation to not have delays. We've talked with the election staff, made them aware we need to release results as quickly as we get them, to keep the public informed.

"We don't want results piling up until 11 p.m.," Holland said.

By the end of Monday 2,044 people had cast early votes in local races.

In 2021, when the county last held an election involving only cities and school districts, 2,478 cast early votes, accounting for more than 42% of the total 5,835 votes.

Goldsmith estimated just under 6,000 people would vote this year.

McLennan County Democratic Party Chairman Mark Hays could not be reached for comment on Monday.