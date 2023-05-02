The Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau on Tuesday unveiled its new Waco Mobile Welcome Center, a Waco-themed bus meant to spread word to visitors and amplify tourism in the city.

“Waco is just growing so much in the world,” said Conventions and Tourism Director Dan Quandt. “I mean, the whole opinion of the town has changed, and this is just going to try to reinforce that and put an exclamation point at the end of it.”

The bus, which cost $150,000, will be used to promote Waco tourism inside the city and around the state, said Carla Pendergraft, assistant director of tourism.

The mobile center will visit local festivals, farmers markets, fairs and events where there might be visitors, but will also speak to locals, as they are critical in driving tourism, she said.

“When you invite your friends from out of state to come visit, you’re creating tourism in Waco, so we do want to talk to Waco people and we want to get out of town and do it elsewhere,” she said.

The bus features the city’s skyline and a map of iconic Waco spots, including McLane Stadium, the suspension bridge, ALICO Building, Waco Hippodrome, Dr Pepper Museum and Cameron Park. It is decorated with Texas bluebonnets, has the words “Welcome to Waco” pasted boldly on its side and an elephant positioned like The Thinker sits at the rear, a nod to the Sculpture Zoo on Cameron Park Drive.

The bus comes with a table and chairs and décor to sit outside and Waco-themed merchandise to be sold inside.

Quandt said he has had his eye on mobile tourism since before he joined the city in November 2021, and he was pleased to find Waco was already working on a concept when he came aboard.

“To be honest with you, personally, in my career the first time I wanted one of these, a mobile visitor center, was some time in the early to mid-1980s when I was still in North Dakota doing this kind of work,” he said. “So this has been a dream for me for a long, long, long time.”

Quandt said the bus, paid for by the Convention and Visitors Bureau, has been a massive but fun community project, involving the help of Creative Waco and local artists.

The city contacted Creative Waco looking for a local artist to create a wrap for the vehicle. Quandt said a number of artists submitted work to a contest and a jury pool narrowed down the applicants, eventually landing on Waco graphic designer Hannah Braud.

Braud, who owns the local design boutique Studio Braud, said she has worked specifically with brand identity development and a couple of food trucks, but found joy in the challenge of creating an appealing wrap that characterized the artistic elements of Waco’s landmarks.

“I think as a graphic designer we’re called to be visual problem solvers,” Braud said. “So thinking in terms of a map, maps can be very detailed but they really wanted it to be very artistic and have a flow and character. … Specifically love how vibrant and colorful and eye-catching it is. Hopefully it draws the eye of the viewers when passing by. I think we accomplished that now seeing it printed.”

Pendergraft said many destinations have tourism buses similar to Waco that they use to promote local tourism. This week the bus will be around town for national travel and tourism week and will take its first long-distance trip to meet with travelers and travel counselors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 12 at the Texas Department of Transportation Travel Information Centers in Waskom and Denison.

The bus will make different stops around the state each year, she said, and will likely accompany the convention sales staff when bidding out for events and conventions.

“It’ll be in town, it’ll be out of town,” Pendergraft said. “But at first we want it kind of in town to get people familiar with it and get people to be a visitor in their own home town.”

Pendergraft said tourism is one of McLennan County’s largest industries, employing some 5,500 people across the county. As the area adds more hotel rooms and fills them up, it gives a good indication of a booming tourism market in the city, she said.

“You think about all the hotels: everybody in the hotel is a visitor, right?” she said. “We have stayed in the top five hotel occupancy since about 2015. … This last quarter we’re ahead of everybody except for Austin with all these new hotel rooms.”

The tourism center’s first stop will be Sunday at the Waco Welcome Center, off I-35 next to the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, to kick off National Travel and Tourism Week. From 3 to 5 p.m. guests can enjoy a pop-up market in the parking lot with free gelatos and Chaney Brothers Coffee for the first 50 guests.

For the rest of the week locals and tourists can find the bus at different hubs around town and elswehere:

May 8: Magnolia Market, near Eighth Street and Webster Avenue, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 9: Waco Regional Airport, 9 a.m. to noon

May 10: Bridge Street Market, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 11: Chips and Joe at the Waco Convention Center (break time for convention attendees), 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

May 12: TxDOT Travel Information Centers at Waskom and Denison, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 13: Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.