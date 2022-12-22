New proposal may ease tension between zoo society, city of Waco

Contract negotiations that had grown tense between the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society and the city of Waco may have turned a corner toward a resolution Thursday night, though details remain scarce.

Zoo society Executive Director Terri Cox and board Chair Nancy Lacy had raised issue with a draft version of the contract that would have increased society membership rates from $85 to $139; split membership revenue currently collected by the society 50-50 between the society and the the city; and given the city more control over marketing, public relations and the zoo website. However, Lacy said Thursday evening that a new draft version of the contract sent by the city would resolve several issues. She said the new version names terms that more closely resemble what both parties discussed during their negotiations, but she declined to give specifics on the new draft while negotiations are ongoing.

The city’s current contract with the society was set to expire on Sept. 30, but the parties extended contract negotiations to Jan. 17. In an interview Thursday morning, Lacy said she would not sign the previous version of the contract and that the society was ready to “fight like Hell” for the zoo.

“They can’t run the zoo without us, and we couldn’t run the zoo without them,” Lacy said.

Several hours later, Waco City Manager Bradley Ford sent her the new version of the contract proposal.

“We have so much positive history and such a bright future, we don't need to plan for a breakdown like that,” Ford wrote in an email to the Tribune-Herald Thursday evening. “I believe the two entities are on track to reach an agreement early in the year.”

The city contracted with the zoo society, a nonprofit, to operate the zoo until 2019, after an audit found the zoo’s cash-handling and security practices were too lax. Jim Fleshman, who had served as zoo director for 18 years, resigned after the audit was complete.

A new contract approved by Waco City Council in 2019 gave the city the power to hire a zoo director, to take over general operations, and left the zoo society with responsibility for fundraising, marketing, conservation work, facility rentals and control of the membership program.

Also in 2019, the zoo society campaigned for a countywide $14.5 million bond that would pay for most of a $15.3 million expansion with a new penguin exhibit, hoofstock barn, veterinary hospital and education center.

The cost of the hoofstock barn, the smallest project and only one completed so far, was double initial projections, and the overall cost estimate for the expansion now stands at $22 million to $25 million.

To make up the difference, the city agreed to provide additional funding and asked the zoo society and McLennan County to do the same.

In response, zoo society members spoke at a Sept. 7 McLennan County Commissioners Court meeting, criticizing the city's timeline and management of the bond projects.