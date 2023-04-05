To improve clarity and eliminate "dead spots," Waco and McLennan County have busily erected communications towers countywide since 2019. Now they are providing volunteer firefighters with new or refurbished radios.

"Every department in the county will have the capability of being on the same frequency, that being 800 megahertz," said Jaime Morris, chief of the Speegleville Volunteer Fire Department. "Before, it was a 'patch' system. Some departments had to be patched into 800 megahertz. There were delays. Now we don't have to do that."

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said the county and first responders became aware of communication gaps a decade ago, during the West fertilizer plant explosion that claimed 15 lives. Local officials crafted a master plan to address deficiencies, with progress gaining traction since 2019.

"There would be certain areas of the county with no coverage. We were facing what could be a life-saving situation, an inconvenience at least," Felton said. "We started figuring out a plan to fix it. We sold some bonds to start the process. The last piece was the volunteer fire departments, which we thought had been left out in many ways. The American Rescue Plan helped to a great extent, enabling us to afford radios compatible with Waco's."

The county allocated $110,000 from its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to local volunteer fire departments "to assist with lost revenue" they suffered during COVID-19 disruptions, when typical fundraisers such as bake sales could not take place, County Administrator Dustin Chapman said.

The county recently entered a $285,575 contract with the McLennan County Fire Protection Association to buy radios for firefighters.

Substantially more has been spent installing or upgrading communications towers in McLennan County since 2019. That figure is almost $5.4 million, County Auditor Frances Bartlett said.

"We're developing an interoperable radio system, as communication is so vital during emergencies. We will have a seven-site simulcast radio system," said Elizabeth Thomas, emergency operations coordinator for Waco and McLennan County, referencing the number of towers available.

Thomas said the city of Waco has agreed to transfer ownership of 185 hand-held radios from its fire and police departments to volunteer firefighters.

"The city has a replacement schedule for radios," Thomas said. "These have been taken out of service, tested and transferred over."

Frank Patterson, Thomas' predecessor who now works as emergency management director for McLennan Community College, has served as consultant to the county during this process. He updated McLennan County commissioners Tuesday.

He said communications towers reside in each commissioner's precinct, and three more will be operational soon.

"A main tower next to the Extraco Events Center will be relocated to Woodway by the end of this month," said Morris, the Speegleville chief. "Others are scattered throughout the Waco area, one north near the edge of Bellmead, another between Waco and Robinson."

Morris said many of the 26 fire departments in McLennan County still rely on analog VHF systems, meaning they risk having their signals lost as vehicles and responders travel over hills and into valleys.

Patterson said the new system "means excellent coverage within McLennan County and beyond county limits. Say a police officer or a sheriff's deputy is moving from one county to another. They can go into other talk groups, all within 800 megahertz. McLennan County's goal is to get this done, to get all organizations working in the same platform: cities, the county, school districts, EMS, Corps of Engineers, all public safety organizations."

Patterson said meetings were held with communities around Waco, gauging their interest in joining the movement to 800 megahertz.

"Most contiguous cities didn't have the funding, but because we did so well, they got involved," Patterson said. "The city of Robinson, for example, made the change. We loaned them some hand-held radios and they found that 800 megahertz was a better alternative, saved them money."

Patterson said countywide coverage could become a reality by year's end.

"That's the best I can offer," Patterson said. "Things happen. We ordered equipment in October, and it just now showed up. Supply chain issues have killed us on several things."