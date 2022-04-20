New road for Robinson industrial park getting county boost

Local officials are backing their talk with action, agreeing to spend $4 million to install a roadway linking Interstate 35 and Robinson's Greig Drive to make an industrial tract there more attractive to potential developers.

Since at least 2013, when the Waco Industrial Foundation bought 630 acres from the Bowden family at I-35 and Loop 340, locals raved about the location's potential. But Kris Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's industry recruiter, and Robinson City Manager Craig Lemin both said deals fell through or lookers went elsewhere due to restricted access.

McLennan County, Robinson and the Waco Industrial Foundation hope to remedy that problem, or at least address it, by placing a mile-long roadway between the I-35 frontage road and Greig Drive in Robinson. Step one is building about half the link, 2,700 linear feet, from I-35 frontage to about halfway into the 630-acre site, paving the way to later complete the link-up with Greig Drive.

"It's a prime piece of property without a road on it," Lemin said. "We've had prospects look strongly at it, then went somewhere else."

McLennan County commissioners this week agreed to provide $500,000 in funding, while the industrial foundation and Robinson have pledged $1 million and $2.5 million, respectively. Lemin said the city has money available from a bond issue several years ago dedicated to street improvements.

"It's been a challenge," Collins said. "Not that prospects backed out, they might have chosen an alternative site more accessible."

Collins said the industrial foundation is talking with someone interested in 38 acres on which to place a 250,000-square-foot speculative warehouse. Local real estate agents and other economic development officials have joined Collins in saying Greater Waco suffers from a critical shortage of warehouse space.

Officials envision a 48-foot-wide concrete roadway strong enough to withstand traffic related to industrial operations. The $4 million also would cover the cost of a deceleration lane on the interstate access road, allowing motorists to slow down before entering the site.

The 630-acre site, which lies in the city of Robinson across the interstate from the Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, is divisible by lots and would serve retail and industrial needs. It has access to natural gas from Atmos Energy, electric service from Oncor, city of Robinson waterlines and sewer lines once used by a regional utility supplier.

The planned roadway, located as it would be between Interstate 35 and Greig Drive, would appear to line up with Corporation Parkway on the opposite side of the interstate. Corporation Parkway provides access to Texas Central Industrial Park, a nearly 4,000-acre business park located in Waco.

Lemin said some have mistakenly called the $4 million project the Corporation Parkway extension. He said the new roadway on the east side of the interstate in Robinson will not link up with Corporation Parkway on the west side of the interstate in Waco. He said there have been past discussions of building an I-35 overpass linking the Robinson and Waco sides.

He said such considerations have been relegated to the back burner.

"The interchange the way it is, the proximity of on-ramps and off-ramps, it would be difficult to have an overpass. It might require a redesign," Lemin said. "If it were going to be done, it should have been done when other interstate projects were playing out in recent years."

The stretch of I-35 from Loop 340 south to Sun Valley Boulevard, which passes Corporation Parkway, was overhauled and widened in a project that started in 2008 and lasted more than three years.

About a mile south of Corporation Parkway, there is an I-35 access road underpass where no cross streets connect to the access road.

Waco annexation

The Waco City Council voted Tuesday to approve a $2 million agreement with Mercer McMillan, the firm that plans to develop 215 acres of newly annexed land between Bagby Avenue and I-35, and build a new road connecting Bagby with the interstate. The southeast corner of the Mercer McMillan tract appears to extend almost to the underpass about a mile south of Corporation.

Under a Chapter 380 agreement, the city waived all impact fees associated with the project. In exchange, Mercer McMillan will extend Gateway Boulevard from its intersection with Bagby Avenue to Interstate 35. It remains unclear whether the extension of Gateway would line up with the existing underpass.

Collins said the Gateway Boulevard extension will ease travel in and out of Texas Central Industrial Park, taking stress off Bagby Avenue and Texas Central Parkway. She said the 215-acre site may become more attractive to tenants.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.