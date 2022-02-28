New state laws will delay Tuesday election results in McLennan County

Primary election results will be delayed Tuesday night due to a provision in the new state law, McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said.
The delay is part of new procedural requirements calling for each voting center to print out a report on voting machines before they are returned to the county election office to be tabulated.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at 34 Election Day voting centers throughout the county. Voters may cast their ballot at any one of the voting centers, regardless of their home precinct. Election officials said voters should familiarize themselves with the ballot from their precinct before heading to the polls Tuesday.
Goldsmith said the printed report requirement may delay election results up to 90 minutes.
Early voting results will be posted to the county's website, mclennanvotes.com, after 7 p.m.
Primary election races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general highlight the statewide ballot. Locally, a heated Republican primary race for district attorney as well for Texas House District 13, a brand new district, headline a full ballot.
Voters can vote in either primary, but must continue to vote for the same party through the June runoff election.
March 1 primary election voting centers
Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room, 312 W. Seley, Axtell
Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St., Bellmead
Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive, Eddy
Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave., Waco
Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St., Waco
Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Road, Chalk Bluff
China Spring ISD Administration Bldg., 12166 Yankie Road, China Spring
Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive, Crawford
Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., Waco
Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road, McGregor
First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco
H. G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor
Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road, Waco
Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S. First St., Hewitt
Hewitt City Hall/Library, 200 Patriot Court, Hewitt
Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave., Lacy Lakeview
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, Waco
Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St., Lorena
Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave., Mart
MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St., Waco
Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St., Moody
Riesel Junior High/High School, 600 E. Frederick St., Riesel
Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave., Robinson
South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St., Waco
Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Road, Waco
St. Louis Activity Center, Windsor Avenue parking, 2415 Cumberland Ave., Waco
Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive, Waco
University High School, 3201 S. New Road, Waco
Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., Waco
Waco High School PAC, 2020 N. 42nd St., Waco
Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave., Waco