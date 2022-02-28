New state laws will delay Tuesday election results in McLennan County

Primary election results will be delayed Tuesday night due to a provision in the new state law, McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said.

The delay is part of new procedural requirements calling for each voting center to print out a report on voting machines before they are returned to the county election office to be tabulated.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at 34 Election Day voting centers throughout the county. Voters may cast their ballot at any one of the voting centers, regardless of their home precinct. Election officials said voters should familiarize themselves with the ballot from their precinct before heading to the polls Tuesday.

Goldsmith said the printed report requirement may delay election results up to 90 minutes.

Early voting results will be posted to the county's website, mclennanvotes.com, after 7 p.m.

Primary election races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general highlight the statewide ballot. Locally, a heated Republican primary race for district attorney as well for Texas House District 13, a brand new district, headline a full ballot.