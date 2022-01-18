New Texas dog tethering standards go into effect

A new Texas law that went into effect Tuesday establishes minimum standards of shelter and care for dogs restrained outside and prohibits chains as acceptable restraints.
The new law prohibits tethering unattended dogs outdoors unless they have access to clean water, adequate shelter and protection from excessive animal waste. The law also bans restrictive restraints such as heavy chains, collars that impede breathing and leashes that are less than 10 feet long or less than five times the dog's length.
Supporters of the legislation say it allows animal control officers to stop a dangerous tethering situation before it becomes a cruelty issue and they will not longer have to issue a warning before taking action.
Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said police and animal control officers work together to assess the severity of a tethered animal situation. While officers have discretion to work with animal owners, first violations of the new law can draw a fine up to $500, while conviction for a subsequent offense can bring 180 days in jail, Shipley said.
Residents concerned about how dogs are tethered or being treated should call city animal control officers at 254-750-1765, not 911, which is reserved for emergencies, Shipley said. Residents also can call the non-emergency number at the Waco Police Department, 254-750-7500, she said. While chains are now prohibited for securing animals, thinner wire tethers are fine, as long as they meet the new criteria and are not too long to allow a dog to jump over a fence and create a choking hazard.
A Waco ordinance in place for years already set requirements similar to the standards in the new state law, but the Waco law did not prohibit chains as long as they met other requirements.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said deputies realize many people are not aware of the law change and they will embark initially on an educational campaign to deal with offenders.
"To start off with, we will be contacting the homeowners and advising people to change the way they are restraining or handling their animals to comply," Kilcrease said. "Many pet owners are not aware of the change in the law. They will be cited if they don't comply with the law, but we will do our best to educate the public. That is always the sheriff's goal, whether it be maintaining pets or the way you drive. The sheriff always prefers to educate people before we start citing them."
Gov. Greg Abbott shocked bill supporters when he vetoed a similar measure after last year's regular legislative session. He said its provisions amounted to "micromanaging and overcriminalization" because animal cruelty laws already protect dogs.
After drawing sharp criticism from dog lovers, Abbott added the topic to the third special session with requested alterations, which were made by lawmakers. Abbott signed the measure into law in October, allowing it to take effect Tuesday.
Jordan Cervantez, operations manager at the Humane Society of Central Texas, said shelter officials offer suggestions to anyone adopting dogs to help them find "long-term solutions" for properly sheltering and caring for their dogs.
In some limited cases, shelter workers have helped families repair fences or provided dog houses to help people in need.
"We are happy to chat with anybody who does not fit these standards and see if there is anything we can do to assist and to help make sure their pets are safely maintained," Cervantez said. "We are not able to do any home checks and are not able to vet everyone's housing situation. But we are glad to talk to them to help them get there."
Five other laws took effect Tuesday, including three measures that determine the boundaries of districts for the Texas House of Representatives, the Texas Senate and the state's congressional delegation.