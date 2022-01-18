New Texas dog tethering standards go into effect

A Waco ordinance in place for years already set requirements similar to the standards in the new state law, but the Waco law did not prohibit chains as long as they met other requirements.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said deputies realize many people are not aware of the law change and they will embark initially on an educational campaign to deal with offenders.

"To start off with, we will be contacting the homeowners and advising people to change the way they are restraining or handling their animals to comply," Kilcrease said. "Many pet owners are not aware of the change in the law. They will be cited if they don't comply with the law, but we will do our best to educate the public. That is always the sheriff's goal, whether it be maintaining pets or the way you drive. The sheriff always prefers to educate people before we start citing them."

Gov. Greg Abbott shocked bill supporters when he vetoed a similar measure after last year's regular legislative session. He said its provisions amounted to "micromanaging and overcriminalization" because animal cruelty laws already protect dogs.