New TIF board to vote on $19.2 million request for Floyd Casey project

The firm seeking to redevelop the former Floyd Casey Stadium on Tuesday will ask the board of the city of Waco's newest tax reinvestment zone for $19.2 million to support a $100 million project with 240 homes connected by boulevards, walking trails, alleys and green spaces.

Turner Brothers will request the funds from Tax Increment Financing Zone No. 4 to build public improvements over the next 15 years.

The firm would also receive as an incentive the 77-acre tract of land that the city acquired from Baylor University, now valued at $6.8 million, city economic development director Kent George said.

The TIF application filed by Turner Brothers did not include a project budget as such applications typically do. The application estimates the housing and retail development will ultimately be valued at $100 million, which would become tax base for local entities.

“Any time you can spend $20 million to get $100 million in improvements, that’s a good thing,” George said.

Residential development will take up 54 acres of the site and 19 acres will become a mixed-use district with a mix of commercial spaces and a few multi-family developments.

The application lists seven different kinds of residential development on lots ranging from about one-eighth to half an acre.

Smaller homes will include 58 brownstones, 72 zero-lot-line homes, and 33 “cottages” on lots ranging from 5,850 and 6,500 square feet.

Larger homes will include 27 residential homes on 6,500 to 7,500-square foot lots, 54 on lots from 8,000 to 11,000 square feet, 10 “landmark” residential homes on 13,000 to 15,000-square foot lots and five “heritage” residential lots on 17,000 to 20,000-square foot lots.

“We incorporated urban design principles so the neighborhood is walkable and has strong connections to surrounding neighbors, trails and open spaces,” Turner Brothers spokesman Jonathan Garza said. ”It also helps us achieve mixed density, mixed income housing options in the neighborhood.”

According to a project design book included with the Turner Brothers application, accessory dwelling units under 700 square feet will be allowed on lots larger than 8,000 square feet, but on-street parking will not be allowed.

The 77 acres does not include the city-owned property just north of the site, which the city plans to develop into a city park.

The property is bordered by Dutton Avenue, South 29th Street, South 32nd Street, Clay Avenue, Willowbrook Street and South Valley Mills Drive. Commercial development along Valley Mills Drive and Dutton Avenue will be geared toward Floyd Casey residents.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford began negotiating an agreement with Turner Brothers in March 2020 after Waco City Council voted to accept the developers’ proposal for the site. Parks and Recreation officials said the site offers a rare chance to link walking trails from other parts of the city, including downtown.

The design also includes a walking path along Waco Creek that would tie into other trails.

“Floyd Casey redevelopment is designed around connections,” the developers’ project summary reads. “Trails, bike lanes, and continuous sidewalks are designed to maximize view corridors and to draw people to recreate at Waco Creek, Hart-Patterson parkland, and the open spaces that are incorporated throughout the site.”

The TIF Zone No. 4 was created this year to encourage development in Waco's inner city. Like the downtown TIF Zone No. 1 it uses the growth in property tax revenue from within the district to fund public improvements and incentives in the same area.

The TIF No. 4 board will meet at noon Tuesday on the third floor of Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Ave. The board's recommendation will then go before the Waco City Council for approval.