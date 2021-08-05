New voting machines pulled from McLennan County budget, not expected until 2023

McLennan County's voting machines are nearly old enough to vote, but replacements will not arrive until 2023 at the earliest.
County Republican Party Chair Brad Holland and longtime local Democratic Party official Mary Mann said they are disappointed new hybrid machines that ensure a "paper trail" will not get here sooner.
"That's not good," said Mann, assistant to Democratic Party Chair Mary Duty. "The machines we have now are old. We were asked to give our opinion of the new computers being considered, and to offer recommendations. They are easier to operate, and would give a level of confidence the old ones don't. I think it would be good to have them sooner rather than later."
A $3.5 million allocation for new equipment appeared briefly in the preliminary budget county commissioners approved last week. But this week officials deemed that timeline "not viable," and the budget numbers were scratched, County Judge Scott Felton said during an interview. Waiting also will give the county the opportunity to review a 2022 state pilot program involving hybrid voting machines before it commits to spending millions of dollars.
Holland used the word "discouraging" to describe the turn of events for next year's budget.
"Election integrity is a big deal," Holland said.
He said county Republican officials, including precinct chairs, election judges and experts in voting law, vetted the machines under consideration at the county's request. He said Republicans made a formal recommendation to the county.
Holland said he had hoped to see new machines in place when midterm elections roll around in November 2022. Such a timetable represents a challenge, "but I thought the county could rise to that," he said.
County elections administrator Jared Goldsmith said he continues negotiations with two vendors that have emerged as finalists: Austin-based Hart InterCivic, whose machines the county now uses, and Omaha, Nebraska-based Election Systems & Software. Both offer hybrid voting machines that combine electronics and paper ballots, Goldsmith said.
Holland said Republicans recommended awarding a contract to Hart InterCivic. Mann said she could not speak for other county Democratic leaders, but her preference also is Hart InterCivic.
"Hart has been good working with us to upgrade software," Mann said. "But just like someone sitting at a computer and looking back to 2005 … technology has changed by leaps and bounds in three years, much less 16. Both systems have paper trail capability over and above what we have now. None of our machines have touch-screen capability. These new systems do."
Felton, however, said postponing a purchase gives the county time to fine-tune its decision, continue negotiations with providers and avail itself of the latest in voting machine technology. He said the county also faces space problems, and finding room to store more than 600 voting machines could prove daunting. The new ones would have a smaller footprint than existing ones but would weigh about the same, Goldsmith said.
"Plus, we didn't want to be training people on new machines leading up to the very important midterm elections next year," Felton said.
On Nov. 8, 2022, all seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seats in the U.S. Senate will be contested. This is the first election affected by redistricting following the 2020 census.
Goldsmith said the county will need about 660 new voting machines to replace the 16-year-old models now in use. The $3.5 million commissioners were prepared to spend in the new fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 is "in the ballpark" of the price they may carry in the near future, Goldsmith said.
But Holland said there is no guarantee the county will have that amount to spend on new computers when preparing a 2022-23 budget.
Commissioner Patricia Miller said it would be unwise to put in a new system next year, in part because the county will have more information if it waits.
A state law, which advanced as Senate Bill 598 and becomes effective Sept. 1, will require voting systems in Texas to produce an auditable paper trail for all elections after Aug. 31, 2026.
The deadline "gives the county adequate time to research and acquire the best technology/machine, train our election workers, and educate our end users, the voters," Miller said by email.
"I don't feel that having these machines in place for the November 2022 election will allow adequate time," she wrote. "Also, it is my understanding that the Secretary of State, per that legislation, will conduct a pilot program during the November 2022 election to evaluate the implementation of SB598 and report back to the Legislature as to whether Texas should delay the statewide 2026 implementation.
"Before making a final determination on a new voting machine, I would like to see the results of that pilot program."
Goldsmith said it is becoming increasingly important for governmental entities to have a paper trail for tracking election results. Both systems the county is considering are hybrids that create paper ballots that voters place in scanners.
"Our current system is paperless, uses direct electronic recording," Goldsmith said. "We can create a paper trail. The machines themselves cannot."
Voters should find the new machines easy to use, but the county will leave nothing to chance as it addresses a potential learning curve, Goldsmith said. He pledged an outreach program to ensure voters feel comfortable.
Current county voting machines will go back to the vendor once the new ones arrive. The county will receive a certificate confirming the transfer.
"The vendor does not want the machines to fall into anyone else's hands," Goldsmith said. "They will be destroyed properly."