New voting machines pulled from McLennan County budget, not expected until 2023

Holland said he had hoped to see new machines in place when midterm elections roll around in November 2022. Such a timetable represents a challenge, "but I thought the county could rise to that," he said.

County elections administrator Jared Goldsmith said he continues negotiations with two vendors that have emerged as finalists: Austin-based Hart InterCivic, whose machines the county now uses, and Omaha, Nebraska-based Election Systems & Software. Both offer hybrid voting machines that combine electronics and paper ballots, Goldsmith said.

Holland said Republicans recommended awarding a contract to Hart InterCivic. Mann said she could not speak for other county Democratic leaders, but her preference also is Hart InterCivic.

"Hart has been good working with us to upgrade software," Mann said. "But just like someone sitting at a computer and looking back to 2005 … technology has changed by leaps and bounds in three years, much less 16. Both systems have paper trail capability over and above what we have now. None of our machines have touch-screen capability. These new systems do."