New Waco alley crew to tackle illegal dumping, overgrowth

“It would be hard for us to expect a citizen to be able to take a chainsaw and a Bobcat and try to take that on,” Petillo said.

He said the city has contracted with Goodwill Industries to clean up alleys, mostly in District 4, since 2009. The program received more funding and expanded to clearing brush in 2017, still mostly in District 4. With the new city team focused on alleys, a two-person Goodwill crew will continue picking up litter along Highway 84.

Residents will be able to report illegal dumping through the city's existing Solid Waste app, and when the new city crew gets a report, the goal will be to remove the offending litter within three business days, Petillo said. The ongoing pandemic made it difficult to keep the contract employees who had maintained the alleys, and city employees had to start maintaining them to prevent them from becoming completely unmanageable, he said.

“Unfortunately, last year we were only able to get through about a third of our network,” Petillo said. “Our goal really is to get to all of our network at least once a fiscal year.”

This fiscal year, workers cleaned about 12 miles in District 4, 5 miles in District 2 and 1 mile in District 1. Of the 351 illegal dump sites reported throughout the city, 211 have been cleaned up.