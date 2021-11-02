New Waco alley crew to tackle illegal dumping, overgrowth

Waco has started hiring a team to clean up the city's alleys, many of which are unusable because of overgrown vegetation and trash and brush left there illegally.
The Solid Waste Department has hired a supervisor and will add four more full-time employees to tackle the city's 60 miles of alleyway starting next year, assistant director Kody Petillo told the city council Tuesday. The new hires will cost $275,000 next year. The crew will aim to get to every alley in the city at lest once during the year, in addition to responding to reports of dumping in specific spots.
“I think the question is ‘what’s it going to look like when we get through?’” Petillo said. “We’re not going to be going into the landscaping business. We’re going to be creating accessible paths, trimming, mowing, no major tree removal. I didn’t really mean to say it this way, but that’s not up our alley.”
The condition of the city's alleys, generally, has declined since the city replaced dumpsters in alleys with curbside trash-cart pickup. Most of the city made the switch in 2000, though a small portion of District 4 made the switch in 2009. District 4 has 38 miles of alleyway, District 2 has 10 miles, and District 1 has 9 miles, while District 3 and District 5 have minimal alleys.
Local ordinances make property owners responsible for maintaining alleys, but most residents do not know that, and many alleys are too overgrown for the average homeowner to tackle alone.
“It would be hard for us to expect a citizen to be able to take a chainsaw and a Bobcat and try to take that on,” Petillo said.
He said the city has contracted with Goodwill Industries to clean up alleys, mostly in District 4, since 2009. The program received more funding and expanded to clearing brush in 2017, still mostly in District 4. With the new city team focused on alleys, a two-person Goodwill crew will continue picking up litter along Highway 84.
Residents will be able to report illegal dumping through the city's existing Solid Waste app, and when the new city crew gets a report, the goal will be to remove the offending litter within three business days, Petillo said. The ongoing pandemic made it difficult to keep the contract employees who had maintained the alleys, and city employees had to start maintaining them to prevent them from becoming completely unmanageable, he said.
“Unfortunately, last year we were only able to get through about a third of our network,” Petillo said. “Our goal really is to get to all of our network at least once a fiscal year.”
This fiscal year, workers cleaned about 12 miles in District 4, 5 miles in District 2 and 1 mile in District 1. Of the 351 illegal dump sites reported throughout the city, 211 have been cleaned up.
District 4 Waco City Council Member Kelly Palmer said an alley in her district that runs parallel to Austin Avenue, between 23rd and 25th streets, is colloquially referred to as “Dumpster Alley” by residents because it contains dumpsters still serviced by the city of Waco. The alley itself is usually trashed too, she said.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said he lived near the alley for 10 years. In 2010, he and a group of friends cleaned it together, Meek said.
“We spent an afternoon playing pump-up music. We got it looking shiny, and by the next day it looked like that photo again,” he said, referring to a picture in Petillo's presentation showing an alley strewn with debris.