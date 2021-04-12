New Waco assistant city manager to oversee tourism, parks, airport

Waco’s newest assistant city manager has a background in customer service, something municipal leaders were looking for.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford hired Lisa Blackmon, current acting city manager of Manteca, California, to take over as one of three assistant city managers.

After working in the hospitality industry in Napa, California, Blackmon joined the city of Napa in 2011 as the deputy city clerk. She joined the city of Manteca in 2016 and has worked as deputy director of emergency services, director of legislative services, and assistant public information officer.

“Lisa really stood apart in the search process with her unique background and combination of experience in both local government administration and the hospitality and tourism industry,” Ford said in a city press release. “I believe she will bring a creative, thoughtful, and responsive approach to leading Waco’s tourism and quality of life-focused departments. I am excited for her and her family to join us in Waco.”

Blackmon will relocate to Texas with her family by mid-June, according to the press release.