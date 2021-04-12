New Waco assistant city manager to oversee tourism, parks, airport

Waco’s newest assistant city manager has a background in customer service, something municipal leaders were looking for.
Waco City Manager Bradley Ford hired Lisa Blackmon, current acting city manager of Manteca, California, to take over as one of three assistant city managers.
After working in the hospitality industry in Napa, California, Blackmon joined the city of Napa in 2011 as the deputy city clerk. She joined the city of Manteca in 2016 and has worked as deputy director of emergency services, director of legislative services, and assistant public information officer.
“Lisa really stood apart in the search process with her unique background and combination of experience in both local government administration and the hospitality and tourism industry,” Ford said in a city press release. “I believe she will bring a creative, thoughtful, and responsive approach to leading Waco’s tourism and quality of life-focused departments. I am excited for her and her family to join us in Waco.”
Blackmon will relocate to Texas with her family by mid-June, according to the press release.
“I learned about this position on a trip to visit family in Waco, and I really fell in love with the City and all it has to offer,” Blackmon said in the press release. “There are so many great things happening in Waco, and I am looking forward to joining the team and driving forward customer service and overall local and visitor experiences within the city.”
According to her LinkedIn profile, Blackmon earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix in 2009.
"The management team was intentional about finding someone with the experience to lead the City’s organization-wide efforts on outstanding customer experience and customer service," the city press release states. "Blackmon stood out to the Waco team based on her years of experience managing customer service driven businesses such as wineries and high-end restaurants in the Napa Valley."
Housing Director Galen Price has been serving as interim assistant city manager since last summer, when then-deputy manager Ford replaced Wiley Stem III as city manager and Deidra Emerson, then assistant city manager, became deputy city manager.
Blackmon will oversee parks and recreation, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Waco Regional Airport, the Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, and Cameron Park Zoo.