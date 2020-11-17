New Waco City Council members, mayor sworn in

“I’m looking forward to joining the current council and hopefully contributing,” Borderud said.

He said he would encourage anyone considering running for local office to get involved with city's various boards and commissions, something he thinks gave him an important knowledge base.

“I do think I’ve had some insight into aspects and areas of the city given my involvement over the last eight years, but there’s definitely a lot to continue to learn,” Borderud said.

He said roads in West Waco are his first priority, especially in development-heavy areas along Mars Drive, West Warren Street, Chapel Road and Old McGregor Road. He said he also wants to focus on bringing new businesses to Waco and upgrading the city’s other infrastructure.

He said the Austin Avenue Neighborhood Association, which oversees his neighborhood, raised concerns about speeding cars along Austin Avenue, where the speed limit is 30 mph. He said he wants to see if speeding deterrents can be added to the road, especially now that Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue are slated to be converted to two-way streets.

“There’s a potential for Austin to be a bypass street or alternate thoroughfare, and we’d like to be sure to be able to plan that out,” Borderud said.