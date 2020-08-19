New Waco city manager picks deputy, announces other staffing changes

“I’m excited for a couple of reasons for Galen,” Ford said. “For one, that he would be willing to step into that role and take on a new challenge, but also because he’s built a team behind him that’s capable of leading the housing group while he serves in the city manager’s office.”

Harrison will take over the newly created director of neighborhood engagement role. Harrison said the position will be comparable to one she filled when she started with the city in 1999.

“I have worked with the neighborhood associations before,” Harrison said. “That was one of my first roles when I came here, and I was of course interested when they talked about the neighborhood association and how they work, with the city and independently from the city.”

In the old position, she would attend neighborhood association meetings and keep communications open between the groups and the city.

“As council is aware, I made the re-energizing of neighborhoods a high priority in the upcoming budget and I believe the council believes in that as well,” Ford said. “Melett’s knowledge in taking on this role, and her knowledge of city departments, will allow us to move ahead very quickly and swiftly and strategically to bring the energy back to our neighborhoods program.”

Nystrom, who has been with the city for seven years, will be promoted to chief of staff, another newly created role. As chief of staff, she illl help lead government relations functions alongside Ford at the state and federal levels and act as a communication link between the city manager’s office, the city council and the rest of the city staff organization.

