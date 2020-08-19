New Waco city manager picks deputy, announces other staffing changes

Assistant City Manager Deidra Emerson will step up to become deputy city manager as other city staff members take on newly created positions, about a month into the tenure of a new city manager.
Emerson has been with the city of Waco for five years. Galen Price, currently director of housing and code enforcement, will temporarily take over as assistant city manager for Emerson, and the city will start recruiting a new assistant city manager later this year, City Manager Bradley Ford said after announcing the staffing changes during a city council meeting Tuesday. The changes also will see Economic Development Director Melett Harrison and Ashley Nystrom, executive coordinator for the city manager’s office, step into newly created roles.
“Deidra brings 25 years of experience in city government, including almost the last five here in Waco,” Ford told the city council. “She’s a trusted advisor to me and I know to y’all as a council, and I am excited to announce her promotion.”
Ford said Emerson will oversee the city’s efforts toward equitable practices and economic development. As assistant city manager, she oversees the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Housing and Code Enforcement, the Waco Regional Airport and Waco Transit. She has also served as interim public health director since former director Brenda Gray was fired.
“I’m excited for a couple of reasons for Galen,” Ford said. “For one, that he would be willing to step into that role and take on a new challenge, but also because he’s built a team behind him that’s capable of leading the housing group while he serves in the city manager’s office.”
Harrison will take over the newly created director of neighborhood engagement role. Harrison said the position will be comparable to one she filled when she started with the city in 1999.
“I have worked with the neighborhood associations before,” Harrison said. “That was one of my first roles when I came here, and I was of course interested when they talked about the neighborhood association and how they work, with the city and independently from the city.”
In the old position, she would attend neighborhood association meetings and keep communications open between the groups and the city.
“As council is aware, I made the re-energizing of neighborhoods a high priority in the upcoming budget and I believe the council believes in that as well,” Ford said. “Melett’s knowledge in taking on this role, and her knowledge of city departments, will allow us to move ahead very quickly and swiftly and strategically to bring the energy back to our neighborhoods program.”
Nystrom, who has been with the city for seven years, will be promoted to chief of staff, another newly created role. As chief of staff, she illl help lead government relations functions alongside Ford at the state and federal levels and act as a communication link between the city manager’s office, the city council and the rest of the city staff organization.
