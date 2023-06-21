New traffic signals at 21 of 22 intersections along a 5-mile stretch of Waco Drive are expected to be operational by the end of this week, Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Jake Smith said.

As of Tuesday, 18 of 22 signals were installed and operational on permanent poles, Smith said. Signals at 17th Street, 18th Street and Clifton Street are expected to be installed and activated by the end of the week, with the final intersection at Lake Air Drive set to be completed next week, pending ongoing third party utility work, he said.

Smith said the traffic signal portion of the $9.9 million project will be over following the installations, but the work on reconstructing Waco Drive’s sidewalks will continue. He said the sidewalk work has expected completion date of the end of the summer, almost two years since construction on the project to address pedestrian safety started in fall 2021.

In addition to completing the sidewalks, crews need to remove the old signals and do general cleanup of the road before the project is officially considered finished, Smith said. The Tribune-Herald previously reported the project was estimated to be complete by the end of last year, but Smith said the availability of materials and “third party utility” were to blame for the delay in the project’s completion.

Smith said the funding for the project came from TxDOT’s Road to Zero initiative, which aims to cut traffic deaths in half by 2035 and completely eliminate them by 2050. Construction began in fall 2021 with reconstruction of sidewalks and replacement of traffic signals along Waco Drive from Lake Air Drive to Clifton Street.

“The improved intersection and pedestrian facilities, including sidewalks and updated traffic signals, will enhance the safety of the roadway and increase connectivity for the residents in the area which will aid TxDOT’s broader efforts to eliminate traffic deaths,” Smith said.

Before the work, Waco Drive did not have a continuous sidewalk for pedestrians. Smith said the project brings transportation facilities in the Waco Drive corridor up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Waco Public Works Director Amy Burlarley-Hyland said the traffic signal controller cabinets were upgraded with the latest equipment meant to better detection and programming capabilities. She also said sidewalks were updated to include accessibility ramps for wheelchair users to get on and off the sidewalk.

"For the first time there will be continuous accessible sidewalk from Centerpoint (Drive) to Clifton Street; a distance of more than 5.5 miles," Burlarley-Hyland said by email. "New signals will have increased visibility as well as pedestrian crossing features and enhanced capability to optimize signal timing and coordination. City staff is extremely happy to have this large scale project that improves the quality of life for residents, visitors and businesses."

Burlarley-Hyland also said the project continues a trend of updating traffic signals across Waco. She said lights at several intersections around the city, including La Salle Avenue and University Parks Drive, 19th Street and Lake Shore Drive, 19th Street and Park Lake Drive, Franklin Avenue and 17th Street, and Franklin Avenue and 18th Street, are being improved. She said new signals, where there are not currently signals, have been approved but not yet installed at New Road and Old Robinson Road, Valley Mills Drive and Hilltop Drive, and La Salle and Third Street.

Waco resident and retired Baylor administrator Ashley Bean Thornton said she is a walking enthusiast and used Waco Drive to walk from her home to Baylor when she worked there. She said sidewalk replacements were desperately needed, as there was no fully connected sidewalk, forcing pedestrians to either walk in the street or in the grass, which would sometimes become too muddy.

“Sidewalks need connectivity all the way through for it to be a viable form of transportation,” Thornton said. “It doesn’t do you any good to have a stretch of sidewalk here, a patch of grass there.”

Thornton also said a crosswalk signal at the intersection of 29t Street was old and worn out and would not activate the crosswalk.

Thornton said she has a car and just prefers to walk places, but many Waco residents do not have that luxury and must rely on walking or buses to get where they need to go. Repairing the sidewalk allows residents to safely walk along Waco Drive, one of the busiest roads in the city, she said.