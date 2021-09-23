New Waco fire station resembling 25th Street Theatre taking shape

Station No. 6 averages seven to 10 calls per day, he said.

“It might not sound like a whole lot but just think about those types of calls and how much time they can be on those particular types of calls,” Summers said.

The location is also ideal when it comes to integrating the department into the neighborhood.

“It’s an opportunity to be in a residential area where we will be able to visit with citizens and they can visit with us as well,” he said.

The city approved a $4.6 million contract mid-last year with CWA Construction Inc. to build the new facilities, less than initial projections for a $5.2 million price tag.

The work has progressed well, despite challenges that have slowed the project at times, city facilities project manager Derrick Oltmann said.

“Shortages, especially lately, have been very tough, for labor, for supply, for construction materials," Oltmann said. "They have had a big impact for a while but our team is pretty good at adapting to those changes and seeing it done.”

February's deep freeze also complicated the project, he said.

A move-in date has not yet been set.