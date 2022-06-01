New Waco firetrucks go into service Monday

Three out of six new Waco Fire Department firetrucks will be put into service Monday and the public is invited to attend the ceremonial "push-in" for each truck.

“The engines have many enhanced features,” Kevin Vranich, deputy chief of Waco Fire Department, said in a Wednesday statement. These features better meet the needs of department personnel while responding to fires.

Ceremonies will be held as follows:

Engine Company 1 will push a new truck into Fire Station No. 1 at 100 Peach St., at 1 p.m.

Engine Company 2 will push a new truck into Fire Station No. 2 at 2625 Park Lake Drive, at 2 p.m.

Then Engine Company 11 will push a new truck into Fire Station No. 11 at 7600 Imperial Drive, at 3 p.m.

Children and families will be welcomed at each ceremony, Vranich said.

Traditional push-in ceremonies have their origins in the late 1800s when fire departments used horse-drawn equipment, he said.

“These vehicles replace existing fire engines,” Robby Bergerson, executive deputy chief of the department, said in a Wednesday email. “Six engines will be rotated out of our fleet and traded-in toward credit for equipment, and one older vehicle will be sold at auction.”

Bergerson said other firetrucks would be rotated into reserve status based on their age.

The new engines cost the city about $638,000 each, Bergerson said. A ladder truck that will be delivered next month cost the city about $1.2 million.

The new firefighting vehicles will paid for on a 10-year lease/purchase agreement, and be used on a front-line basis for 15 years, with five additional years in a reserve role, Bergerson said.

For comparison of costs, Midway Independent School District recently paid $130,000 each for new school buses, while the U.S. Defense Department pays about $79 million each for new F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets. TLG Peterbilt, a dealer with locations in six states, lists a new Peterbilt Model 548 with a bucket lift installed for $350,000.

Enhanced features on the new firetrucks include lower hose beds, updated emergency lighting and modern cab configurations, Vranich said. The engines also each have a 750-gallon water tank, a 1,500-gallon-per-minute water pump and other new safety features, Bergerson said.

The other three new firefighting vehicles will be put into service in the coming weeks, with ceremonies as well, officials said.

