New Waco-McLennan County Public Health director brings knowledge from East Texas COVID-19 response

The public health district’s vaccine hub publishes weekly demographic data and a breakdown of vaccine recipients by ZIP code. Ascension Providence serves as the second vaccine hub in the county but has not yet published demographic data on vaccine recipients.

Malrey-Horne said the mobile vaccine clinics under consideration would have two to four lanes of traffic, compared to the 12-lane clinics the health district has been running at McLane Stadium to administer 3,000 shots weekly.

“It will be less people vaccinated in that one shift, but we’ll be able to take them to where the community is,” Malrey-Horne said.

She said the public health district is always in need of volunteers for the McLennan County Medical Reserve Corps, especially retired medical professionals who can give vaccines, as well as people without medical experience who can help direct traffic and check people in.

Malrey-Horne said as much as she misses East Texas, being a public health director was always a long-term goal for her. Starting in 2016, she managed four disease programs in two Department of Health Services regions covering 35 counties, and her office acted as the local health department in 25 of the counties. She said if she had to estimate, her days became 90% COVID-19 and 10% communicable diseases starting in March last year.