New Waco-McLennan County Public Health director brings knowledge from East Texas COVID-19 response

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s new health director said her experience working against the odds in East Texas will help her fight COVID-19 in her new role.
New Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne started earlier this month after overseeing the COVID-19 response in 35 East Texas counties for most of past year. Deputy City Manager Deidra Emerson has overseen the local health district since July, when former director Brenda Gray was fired after a year on the job.
Malrey-Horne served as operations section chief for a regional Texas Department of State Health Services health center after four years as a communicable disease program manager in two of the department’s regions.
“I’ve been here eight days and I already feel like I’ve worked nine years, because of COVID-19,” Malrey-Horne said. “It’s what I expected. I’m not surprised at all because I’ve been working on COVID-19 for the past year.”
She said in McLennan County, much like the state of Texas overall, the people receiving the vaccines are disproportionately white. An equitable vaccine coalition has identified locations in the 76704, 76705, 76706 and 76707 ZIP codes, where the majority of Waco’s Black and Hispanic residents live, that could serve as mobile vaccine hubs.
“I think we’ve got a good plan coming together,” Malrey-Horne said.
The public health district’s vaccine hub publishes weekly demographic data and a breakdown of vaccine recipients by ZIP code. Ascension Providence serves as the second vaccine hub in the county but has not yet published demographic data on vaccine recipients.
Malrey-Horne said the mobile vaccine clinics under consideration would have two to four lanes of traffic, compared to the 12-lane clinics the health district has been running at McLane Stadium to administer 3,000 shots weekly.
“It will be less people vaccinated in that one shift, but we’ll be able to take them to where the community is,” Malrey-Horne said.
She said the public health district is always in need of volunteers for the McLennan County Medical Reserve Corps, especially retired medical professionals who can give vaccines, as well as people without medical experience who can help direct traffic and check people in.
Malrey-Horne said as much as she misses East Texas, being a public health director was always a long-term goal for her. Starting in 2016, she managed four disease programs in two Department of Health Services regions covering 35 counties, and her office acted as the local health department in 25 of the counties. She said if she had to estimate, her days became 90% COVID-19 and 10% communicable diseases starting in March last year.
“Prior to COVID-19, we were used to knowing what our tasks were going to be on a day-to-day basis, especially at the state and local health department level, because you have set guidelines,” Malrey-Horne said.
Immunization and education programs ground to a halt. Public health employees who were used to getting six months’ notice about major policy changes were getting updates daily. Soon, they were all working on the pandemic response.
“We used staff from all areas to respond because it literally became all hands on deck,” Malrey-Horne said.
In her regions, vaccine clinics in place before the pandemic stayed shut down for three to four months as public health officials grappled with how to keep them going safely.
Like so much else, follow-ups with patients who tested positive for sexually transmitted diseases went from in-person to over the phone.
“My old work was pretty routine and I kind of knew what to expect,” Malrey-Horne said. “It wasn’t very exciting. It was fun and fulfilling, but not very exciting.”
They established a regional operation center and began tracking suspected COVID-19 cases. Testing was not yet widely available and few labs could process them, but the department could investigate likely cases and tell people to quarantine at home. When the virus achieved community spread in East Texas, the staff all worked remotely.
“That was very taxing,” Malrey-Horne said. “It’s hard to keep that situational awareness you need if you’re not in the room together.”
She said being asked to lead the regional center, then learning to adapt to the difficult circumstances, gave her a new sense of confidence in herself.
“It made me feel good,” Malrey-Horne said. “But at the same time I thought ‘I should have told her ‘no,’ but I did not think it was optional.”
Malrey-Horne is from Liberty City, a community outside of Kilgore. Career exploration through Sabine High School got her interested in medicine, and she enrolled at Texas Woman’s University as a nursing student. She might never have switched to public health if she had not contracted tuberculosis the following summer while back at home in Gregg County, one of the diseases public health departments track.
The director of the Public Health Lab of East Texas was her nurse and brought her medication in person because she lived nearby. Knowing Malrey-Horne was a nursing student, the director invited her to a tuberculosis nursing education event.
“I learned all about TB, public health and it just kind of sparked my interest,” she said.
She switched to studying community health the following spring and became a health educator, working for an abstinence education program, a corporate wellness program for Pilgrim’s Pride and various other education programs.
In a job with Home Healthcare, she worked in marketing and outreach, and gained corporate experience she had not yet had in her other jobs.
“It was kind of an odd pitch for me, because I don’t consider myself a salesperson,” Malrey-Horne said. “But it was a fun job, and I got a chance to work with senior adults and I’ve always been fond of senior adults.”
She worked on a grant-funded community research project, and another study at the Southwest Center for Pediatric and Environmental Health.
She also worked on a pediatric study on lead exposure and air quality in Lamar County. The project involved studying air particles and taking samples of blood and breast milk to test for toxins.
“It was based on a set of census-track level data NIH (the National Institutes of Health) would provide to us and we would focus on houses in that area,” Malrey-Horne said.
She said public health efforts have routinely tracked the disproportionate tolls that health conditions including heart disease and diabetes take on Black, Hispanic and Native American Texans. Broadly, such outcomes are the result of less access to health care, medical bias, poverty, language barriers and food deserts, among other interconnected reasons.
“If you look across the board and you look across the state of Texas specifically, the majority dieticians are going to be white women, and their ideas on food and how to prepare food are going to be completely different from a 70-year-old Black woman who has worked for her whole life in a very hard environment,” Malrey-Horne said.
Heart disease and diabetes are among the risk factors for COVID-19, and she said people of color hold more of the kind of essential jobs that bring them in contact with the public, like a grocery store clerk, but that do not qualify them for a vaccine.
“It stayed in line with what we knew,” Malrey-Horne said. “There’s been an epidemic of cardiovascular disease in the Black community for years. Every day, about 137 Black women die of heart disease. Because of that, it was not a surprise that a large chunk of Black women died every day from COVID.”