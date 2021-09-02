New Waco stormwater fee set to start next month

A new drainage fee averaging $5.41 per month for Waco homeowners is set to kick in next month, though owners of properties will less than 500 square feet of nonabsorbent area can apply for an exemption.

The new city fees are meant to offset the cost of maintaining and expanding the city’s storm drains, curbs, gutters and other stormwater infrastructure. The city has identified 18 needed stormwater projects costing a combined $124 million. The fees are now expected to bring in $5.7 million annually to maintain a system that previously had no designated funding source, according to the city.

Each property's fee is based on its impervious cover, or hard surfaces, including concrete and rooftops, that do not absorb rainfall. More impervious cover means the property sends more runoff into the stormwater system, and will have a higher stormwater fee. The fees will vary widely for commercial properties.

Multi-family residential properties, including apartment complexes, condos and mobile home parks, can get a 10% credit for volunteer efforts directly related to stormwater. That could mean building runoff retention devices or helping in cleanups along the Brazos River. Anything residents build needs to be certified, inspected annually and maintained by the residents.