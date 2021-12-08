New Waco tax reinvestment zone gets council OK; Redistricting advances

Richie said in the event that four or more council members have conflicts of interest, all six would get to vote as though no conflicts exist.

The proposed TIRZ would exist from 2021 to 2051, and in that time the city projects its taxable property value would nearly double, from $616 million to $1.2 billion. The citywide net taxable property value for this year is about $11.6 billion.

Seventy percent of city, county and McLennan Community College taxes on property value in the zone above that $616 million baseline would be limited to use in the zone.

A preliminary financing plan presented to the council indicates the zone could generate and use $40 million for infrastructure, $10 million for detention and drainage, $12 million for street improvements, $12 million for trails and connectivity projects, $10 million for parks and recreation, $5 million for economic development and $1 million for planning, administration and legal costs over the zone's 30-year term.

Economic Development Director Kent George and Naina Magon, an economic and finance specialist for Hawes Hill & Associates, a planning and development firm based in Houston, gave a presentation to the council during Tuesday’s work session.