New Waco TIF zone could be ready by next year

A new Tax Increment Financing zone covering large swaths of the city, locking in options for a chunk of property tax revenue, could be implemented by next year, City Manager Bradley Ford told the Waco City Council on Tuesday.

The proposed TIF zone would include parts of East Waco, a large section of South Waco extending to Loop 340, the La Salle Avenue corridor, the 25th Street corridor, Colcord Avenue near 15th Street and tracts along both sides of Interstate 35. Ford said the city will soon have an interactive map of the zone on its website, and a public hearing could be held next month.

“Waco has several under-utilized blighted commercial corridors just outside of downtown,” Ford said. “These corridors haven’t made significant progress even as … Waco has experienced an economic boom. You’d think those changes would occur, but they definitely just haven’t.”

He said residents should use Google Street View to examine areas that would be pulled into the new TIF, including the in-development Cottonwood Creek Market; the former Floyd Casey Stadium site currently owned by the city and slated for a residential, multi-use development; the Central Freight property that recently sold to developers; a former Oak Farms milk plant in East Waco; and the former Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center, which has been undergoing demolition.