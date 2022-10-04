New Waco website to have more helpful layout, search bar, leaders say

Waco soon will trade its website in for one designed to be a little more sleek and navigable, and to make commonly searched information easier to find.

Residents have until Oct. 9 to bid adieu to the bright green, blue, white and wordy page at waco-texas.com, which will be replaced with a simpler layout designed for both small and large screens. The waco-texas.com URL will remain the same. City spokesperson Dori Helm gave the site its last redesign in 2015 with the goal of making it better for mobile users.

During a Waco City Council meeting Tuesday, spokesperson Monica Sedelmeier and Information Technology Director Mike Searight said the new site will have a more complete employee directory and a much more functional search bar than the current version.

“As we started looking at this, I think it was pretty obvious we needed a redesign of the website,” Searight said.

Sedelmeier said the city site gets more than 2.8 million visitors per year, and about 65% reach the site from a mobile device.

“In other words, most users will only ever see our website in this view,” she said.

The new layout places city news bulletins at the top of the page, with public meeting agendas and minutes directly below the bulletins.

A section labeled for residents includes links for the six most common uses for the current site: paying water bills, reporting issues to code enforcement or another department, an employee directory, the trash pickup schedule, the hiring section and Waco Regional Airport information.

Another section is meant for businesses looking for bid opportunities and economic development incentives.

The new employee directory will provide emails and phone numbers for each employee listed and include more languages than the English and Spanish versions currently available. Users can also sign up for notifications for events, like classes or bid opportunities.

The communications and information technology departments will keep making updates after the site goes live.

Council Member Kelly Palmer said she frequently tracks down contact information for her constituents when they have trouble finding a city employee, and having a better directory will be a “huge win.”

The site also has an interactive map showing community centers, fire stations, parks and libraries throughout town as well as displaying which city council district they are in.

City webmaster Cori Madewell said city departments have always been in charge of the information on their pages, and she has been training their staffs on how to make changes and add information since the city began work on the new site in March.

“It will still filter through our (communications and marketing office) to make sure the work and formatting stay consistent throughout the site, and to make sure links are correctly processed,” Madewell said.

Residential streets

The council also discussed a possible new program that would guide any traffic calming measures the city adds to roads in residential neighborhoods.

Public Works Director Amy Burlarley-Hyland said neighborhood associations should work together to identify spots that would benefit from traffic calming measures, review the city’s policy and then contact the public works department.

She said fixes could range from simple and cheap, like painting double lines along the road, to expensive and complex, like median barriers, roundabouts or extended curbs.