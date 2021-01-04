Newly sworn-in U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions joins last-ditch challenge against Biden

With Biden set to be inaugurated Jan. 20, Trump is intensifying efforts to prevent the traditional transfer of power, which critics say has undermined confidence in the democratic process and cast a cloud over the opening of the new Congress.

Despite claims of voter fraud, state officials and Trump's own attorney general have insisted the elections ran smoothly with no evidence of fraud or other problems that would change the outcome. The states have certified their results as fair and valid.

Sessions likens his call for further investigation into the alleged voter irregularities to instant replay in football.

"The American people, and certainly those in Central Texas, are used to watching the Dallas Cowboys or the Baylor Bears or Texas A&M Aggies football games where there is a call made on the field," Sessions said. "Many times a review of that play, as close as it is, would be available and then people knew if they agreed with the call or not. They saw what the circumstances were.