Local leaders may be able to get the next major Interstate 35 reconstruction in Waco started sooner than expected, as early as next year.

The finishing touches are underway on a four-year, $350 million I-35 project from North Loop 340 to 12th Street. When the work started, officials expected limited state funding would mean a 10-year wait for the two-year $263 million next phase, which will extend the reconstruction and widening to South Loop 340. Now though, the Texas Department of Transportation is asking local transportation officials to reclassify the next phase, known as 4C, from a long-term goal to a short-term priority.

Making the change in the local transportation plan would allow funding for the project to be secured as early as September, with construction expected to start in the second half of next year.

The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking input from the public on the amendment to the local transportation plan that could clear the way for the quicker start, MPO Director Mukesh Kumar said. The MPO Policy Board will consider the change during a meeting Sept. 21. Public input can ensure the city of Waco, TxDOT, the MPO and area residents are on the same page, and ensure the project moves in a direction everybody wants, Kumar said.

The public can submit comments on the MPO’s website or by calling the MPO at 254-750-6550, emailing mpo@wacotx.gov or through Facebook, he said.

Waco mayor Dillon Meek said the city is committed to getting public input on the project so that whatever the timing of the project is, it is done in a transparent, community-oriented manner.

The rebuild of I-35 between North and South Loop 340 initially was proposed as a single project, but in 2017, officials split the work in two at 12th Street because state funding available at the time was insufficient for the full stretch. The remaining phase includes the intersections at 18th Street, Valley Mills Drive, Primrose Drive and New Road.

In December 2019, the Waco City Council called for a 10-year break on I-35 construction after the project now winding down, known as phase 4B, is finished. Work started in April 2019, and the reconfigured main lanes of the highway were open by August last year. TxDOT spokesperson Jake Smith said work on the final "punch list" items at various underpasses is expected to wrap up by next month.

City Council Member Jim Holmes, who also serves as chair of the MPO board, said the idea of the 10-year break after 4B was primarily because the city did not expect there would be enough funding available to tackle the interstate and pursue other local transportation projects, a prime example being the Highway 6 "mall-to-mall" project now underway to rebuild the stretch and add continuous frontage roads between Highway 84 and Bagby Avenue. The break would also avoid the fatigue of multi-year interstate projects unfolding back-to-back, he said.

But in the years since the 4B I-35 work started, the city has been able to address many other construction projects, and the MPO now believes it can secure the funding needed to get the ball rolling and finish the rest I-35 thanks to Texas' budget surplus.

The second phase of the project would closely resemble the first, Smith said. I-35 from South Loop 340 to 12th Street would be widened from six to eight lanes. Entrance and exit ramps and frontage roads would be reconfigured and reconstructed, and bike and pedestrian access would be improved, Smith said.

The 4C project would cost an estimated $263 million. TxDOT Waco District Engineer Stan Swiatek said the money would come from three sources: $64 million from MPO-directed state money known Category 2 funds, $67 million from Category 4 funds meant for statewide connectivity projects and $131 million from TxDOT Commission-directed Category 12 funds.

Swiatek said the 4C project is meant to account for projected future traffic volumes. He said the stretch of I-35 from South Loop 340 to 12th Street is ranked 46th on a list of the 100 most congested highways in Texas, and is 21st in overall trucking delays.

He also said the project is needed to update the quality of the road itself, as the highway can deteriorate over time.

“TxDOT’s No. 1 priority is safety,” Swiatek said. “Local Waco and all through travelers will be better served with a safer, more convenient and less stressful experience once the 4C project is constructed."

Swiatek also said TxDOT will apply the "award-winning" strategies used in the 4B project to minimize the duration of construction and the impact on travelers while working on the 4C project. TxDOT recently won an award from the Western Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials recognizing how effectively it kept the highway in use during the 4B project.

Kumar said 4C is not only a top priority for TxDOT, the MPO and the city of Waco, but for the state of Texas and the country.

“We are all trying to make sure that we have the best project possible,” Kumar said. “That's our No. 1 priority. We just want to make sure that this is absolutely the best project that serves the region. It’s a project statewide and nationally. It is one of the most important networks all the way from the southern border to the northern border.”

Kumar said the 4C project will hopefully be completed within two years of the start of construction.