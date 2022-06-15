No sale: Valley Mills council doesn't accept offer for airport

The Valley Mills City Council this week blocked the mayor’s effort to sell the 496-acre municipal airport southeast of town.

Mayor Josh Thayer wants to sell about 500 acres of undeveloped land, designated as a historic airport, about three miles southeast of the town along Patton Road. Because of deed restrictions and an interlocal agreement with the city of Waco saying jurisdiction reverts to Waco in the event Valley Mills sells the land, the mayor pro tem and council voted Monday to take no action on an offer of $2.5 million for the land.

“That’s an offer (to buy the airport) that came in the mail,” Thayer said at a city council meeting Monday.

Mayor pro tem Ray Bickerstaff brought up the interlocal agreement with the city of Waco about the airport.

“I actually have a copy of the deed to the land and the interlocal agreement between the city of Valley Mills and the city of Waco, that if we attempt to sell it, then it defaults to the city of Waco,” Bickerstaff said. “We would lose all rights.”

In an interview later this week, Former Mayor Jerry Wittmer also said he has a copy of the deed and has read it several times. The airstrip was deeded to the town by the Army Air Corps in 1946, he said.

The language of the deed requires that the land must remain an airport and if the town were to try and turn it into something else, the land would revert to the federal government, Wittmer said.

Since November 1950, the Federal Aviation Administration has recognized the airstrip along Patton Road, with two dirt and turf runways each about 3,000 feet long as 9F1, Valley Mills Municipal Airport, according to airnav.com.

It has no control tower, no hangar, no maintenance, no attendant and no instrument landing procedures. The runway gets soft in the rain, and the nearest radio navigation aid is at Waco Regional Airport. But Wittmer had a plan to change some of those drawbacks.

“We had a gentleman who was going to build a hangar, set up maintenance, and put it back on the map,” Wittmer said Wednesday. That was why the town worked out the interlocal agreement with the city of Waco, he said.

Those plans ground to a halt during the pandemic, Wittmer lost the election last year and the airport development plans have not been renewed.

The interlocal agreement, signed by both cities in 2019, allows Valley Mills to annex all of the land to be set aside for development as an operating airport, even though part of it is in the Waco extraterritorial jurisdiction, as provided for under state law. Wittmer said the town completed the annexation late in 2019 or early in 2020.

The agreement also allows Waco to request that Valley Mills deannex the portion of the airport land that is in Waco’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, if Valley Mills ever sells the land or develops it into something other than an airport.

Council Member Nick Guerrero said the proceeds from the sale could be used as matching funds for grants to renovate the city’s aging water and wastewater systems.

“In working with the Infrastructure Committee, to complete the project we want to complete (renovation of the water and wastewater systems), in five to seven years, we’re going to have to put up around $5 (million) to $7 (million), maybe even $10 million,” Guerrero said. “Where else will we find that money?”

“You’re not going to find it here,” Bickerstaff said.

The mayor suggested that Valley Mills could still sell the land.

“Let’s just say that it goes back to Waco, we could still get $5 million for it,” Thayer said.

Bickerstaff said he does not believe the city would be able to sell it.

“You’re not going to get anything for it,” Bickerstaff said.

Thayer asked how he could say that.

“This is a (federal) government deed,” Bickerstaff said. “It goes back to the government and the government is who we would have to get the OK from.”

Council Member Sam Solver proposed a motion to take no action. The motion carried.

Thayer asked that inquiries be made with the city of Waco regarding whether Waco might be willing to renegotiate the interlocal agreement to allow Valley Mills to sell the property, since the proceeds would be used for the betterment of the town in the form of improvements and renovations to the water and wastewater systems.

City of Waco spokesperson Monica Sedelmeier wrote in an email Tuesday that a matter like renegotiating this interlocal agreement would very likely require an action by the Waco City Council.

