Old utilities, trolley tracks may delay Elm Avenue reopening to 2023

Elm Avenue may play tricks on people. Between Quinn Campus and the rear entrance to the Lipsitz scrap yard, the avenue's surface flows smoothly, betraying little clue of the construction chaos ahead.

Paving and infrastructure projects on Elm Avenue and nearby Bridge Street have lasted two years and cost $12 million, but the nightmare on Elm Avenue persists for merchants and motorists.

"Right now we're looking at March 2023 as the completion date," said Jim Reed, who oversees capital improvement at the city of Waco. "Our next challenge is working back toward Marilyn's Gift Gallery. Railroad track has to come out, and water and sewer must be replaced."

It would be hard to miss what passes for a geological dig at the front door of Empire Seed Co. at 201 Elm Ave. Though Washington Avenue bridge reopened last week, the entrance from there to Elm Avenue remains blocked as it has been for months. Crews are not searching for fossils, but rooting out the deepest utility lines and buried tracks that once carried the interurban electric railway, Reed said.

The tracks belonged to the Texas Electric Railway, an interurban line that ran from downtown Waco to Dallas and beyond between October 1913 and December 31, 1948. The railway extended to a downtown endpoint via a steel bridge on the Brazos River, of which only a series of pylons remains. In the other direction, it ran up Elm Avenue to Hillsboro Drive, then north to Lacy Lakeview, Elm Mott, West and Hillsboro.

"There are two pairs of tracks that switch intermittently. They have to come out. Problem, is they were placed over some of our utility lines, entombed in a flowable concrete layer we must bust up to remove the tracks," Reed said. "Fortunately, Barsh Construction knows how the game is played."

Waco-based Barsh has submitted one low bid after another in response to the city's multiphase approach to returning Elm Avenue to its former glory.

District 1 Councilwoman Andrea Jackson Barefield said Reed's timetable suits her fine, and used a Biblical analogy to make her point. She said East Waco residents and Elm Avenue property owners have been longsuffering, but they stand to gain from improvements "that are generational."

"These started out as sidewalk projects, but the city realized it was not wise to spend money without addressing waterlines and sewer lines and the need for overlays. Measure twice and cut once," said Barefield. "We're getting brand new infrastructure in an area that's been underserved for a while, but it's not going to be a speedy process. What the public works department decided was to do the work in sections. The first part was Garrison Street to where Marilyn's is, the second was MLK to Mann Street.

"The section in the middle is the final section," Barefield said.

Barefield said this approach "has been minimally disruptive to business and commerce while doing infrastructure work that needed to be done."

Signs pointing out alternate routes to Elm Avenue business and industry have materialized along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and elsewhere.

"We've got our back door open. Most people come through our back door anyway," said Craig Baggett, at Empire Seed Co., who has adjusted to the inevitable. "When they finish with Elm, things will open up even more."

Elm Avenue is becoming hot property as the downtown renaissance moves eastward to the historic but long neglected street. Three new hotels are under construction near Elm Avenue, Bridge Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: a 132-room Cambria Suites, a 128-room EVEN Hotel and a 101-room Holiday Inn Express, said Carla Pendergraft, who promotes the Waco Convention Center. The Cambria Suites and the EVEN Hotel are approaching completion, while framing is underway on Holiday Inn Express.

"Everything has been slowed by COVID, but progress is being made," Barefield said. "I spoke with the organization building the hotels, and they're getting back up to speed. I'm expecting to see opening dates soon."

New arrivals in recent years include Brotherwell Brewing, Revival Eastside Eatery and TFNB Your Bank for Life. Some of the biggest names in Waco real estate have placed signs on several buildings along Elm Avenue.

Barefield knows of deals working behind the scenes, describing as "relentless" the pursuit of property along Elm Avenue for development.

Next, though, crews turn their attention to that stretch of Elm Avenue between Mann and Dallas streets, which will see full reconstruction, including installation of new waterlines, sewer lines and storm drains. Streetscape, historic lighting, elevated sidewalks and curb and gutter will follow.

"We'll do everything to prevent the streetscape from damaging historic buildings," Reed said. "Some still have places where horses were tied."

Reed said the city and contractors have become good listeners, as they field inquiries from business owners wondering about a completion date. He said it is now or never for these improvements, saying completing these projects after Elm Avenue boomed to new heights might have been impossible.

