Opening of Waco's updated Trail Blazer Park expected this month

Trail Blazer Park is in the final stages of its transformation from a mere trailhead to a neighborhood park serving families in the fast-growing Highway 84 corridor.

The 18-acre park off Harris Creek Road is set to reopen late this month with the addition of a roomy pavilion, ramps, water fountains, benches, tables and a playground with a shade structure and disability-friendly equipment.

The city of Waco is spending almost $500,000 on the project, including a $350,000 contract with HCS Inc. and the cost of pre-engineered playground equipment and the pavilion.

The park has been in place since 2010, but it has served mostly as a trailhead for the Cotton Belt Trail, with only a small gazebo and a walking path.

The redevelopment will help make it a gathering place for families in the area, said Nathan Embry, president of the Highway 84 West Neighborhood Association, which advocated for the improvements.

“We’re really excited about it,” Embry said. “The reason we started this initiative is we wanted neighbors to be able to come out here and hang out with their families. We wanted moms to be able to push strollers in a safe environment and for kids to slide down slides. The city came through, and it’s a wonderful place.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}