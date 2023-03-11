The state is sending $47 million in opioid settlement money to cities and counties, and Waco and McLennan County will get more than $320,000 between them to spend as they see fit. Funds being released now carry no stipulation they go to opioid-related treatment programs.

"They are opening the first drip of the faucet," said Waco attorney Herb Bristow, legal counsel to McLennan County and a major player in efforts to hold drug companies legally accountable for the opioid epidemic.

Texas in 2021 joined in approving a $26 billion multistate settlement with three major pharmaceutical distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen — as well as drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in February last year that settlements to date had produced nearly $1.9 billion for Texas opioid efforts.

Bristow said settlement money is flowing into state coffers, and the Texas Comptroller's Office now is sending it along to local governments.

"A fairly complex system is in place to make sure the political subdivisions get their initial payments. Some will come immediately, some over the years," Bristow said. "Settlements are ongoing. We're working on our ninth or 10th. Some pretty big settlements will be arriving. If $160,000 is the county's initial drip, that's the baseline. We fully expect more than that."

For at least two years, the state has announced settlements with drug companies. Bristow said the Comptroller's Office serves as Texas' conduit to local governments in distributing settlement payouts.

"We hope to have this first tranche of monies sent by the end of the month," Comptroller's Office spokesperson Kevin Lyons said.

He said the city of Waco is receiving $160,729, the county, $166,264.

The state reached deals worth a combined $300 million with Teva Pharmaceutical, Endo Health Solutions, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Endo International and Par Pharmaceutical. The county stands to receive $626,000 from that deal, Bristow said, and another $140,000 from a $292 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson.

The Tribune-Herald early last year quoted Bristow saying the county may apply for an additional $2.5 million from the Johnson & Johnson arrangement, money the state would put into a regional Opioid Abatement Trust Fund guided by physicians and mental health professionals. McLennan County is lumped with Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, Hill and Limestone counties in the regional approach to doling out opioid money.

McLennan County Administrator Dustin Chapman said decisions on spending money from opioid settlements rest with county commissioners.

"We have not yet set up an account," Chapman said in an email.

City of Waco leaders also have yet to decide how they will use the settlement money.

"The Waco City Council has approved the city's participation in the State of Texas' settlements with several defendants in the opioid litigation," a statement from the city says. "The city has not yet received the funding as part of these settlements. We are still determining how best to utilize the funds, once received, in addressing the opioid epidemic."

The county was among the first local governments statewide, if not the first, to file suit against an opioid manufacturer, doing so in 2017. It later joined claimants around Texas and nationally in seeking financial remedies.

The $47.1 million going out soon from the state to cities and counties is the first in a series of transfers that will continue for years, a Texas Comptroller's Office press release says.

"As drug cartels funnel dangerous fentanyl across our southern border, the state of Texas and our local communities stand on the front line of this crisis," Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, said in the press release. "We are working tirelessly to ensure these dollars are put to use in the most effective way and to provide resources to entities committed to ending the senseless loss of life associated with the opioid epidemic."

Besides sending money to cities and counties, the state has created the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund that will underwrite distributions to hospital districts and make grants to other organizations dealing with opioid-related problems.

Bristow said about 70% of settlement money will flow into the trust fund for disbursement to mental health, opioid diversion and opioid addiction programs. Guidance on how the money must be spent "is very clearly set out," and entities must apply for funding, Bristow said.

He said payments to political subdivisions "are direct, without constraints, and could be earmarked for anything." He said cities and counties are not legally bound to do so, but could allocate the money for opioid-related issues.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show annual opioid overdose deaths nationwide more than tripled from 21,089 in 2010 to 68,630 in 2020, and continued climbing to 80,411 in 2021. The nation saw 109,699 overdose deaths involving any drug in 2021.