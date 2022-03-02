Orr leads Republican race in House District 13

Former Hill County District Clerk Angelia Orr took an early lead Tuesday night against former Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson and appeared positioned to hold on for the Republican nomination for the new Texas House District 13 seat.
With the Texas Secretary of State reporting a partial count after 1 a.m. Wednesday, Orr had 8,821 votes, or 57%, to Wilson's 6,718 votes. Those counts included results from most of the district, though none from Wilson's home base of Limestone County and only early results from McLennan County, where Wilson led.
With early results rolling in a few hours after polls closed, a campaign spokesperson said Orr was "cautiously optimistic" about the results, while Wilson, a longtime lawman in Limestone County, declined to comment until the final results.
Adding in Election Day results posted to McLennan County's elections page and the Limestone County Elections Administration Facebook page, it appeared Orr would hold on by a few hundred votes. Mail-in results from Limestone County were not posted there, and one of McLennan County's 34 polling places had yet to be included in the count.
House District 13 was created by the Texas Legislature during redistricting after the 2020 census. The new district takes in the eastern part of McLennan County south of West, 60,600 residents of East Waco, parts of South Waco and Baylor University. The remainder of the district includes Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone, Freestone and Leon counties.
The Republican Party primary for the new seat drew candidates in Orr, a 52-year-old Itasca resident and former Hill County district clerk, and Wilson, a 66-year-old retired law enforcement officer and former Limestone County Sheriff.
The winner in the Republican primary will face Democratic candidate and Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis in the Nov. 2 general election.
In the Democratic primary, Davis had 1,783 votes or 72% while Cuevas Peacock, of Waco, had 686 or 28%, with the Secretary of State not yet reporting Limestone County results or Election Day results from McLennan County.