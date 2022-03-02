Orr leads Republican race in House District 13

Former Hill County District Clerk Angelia Orr took an early lead Tuesday night against former Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson and appeared positioned to hold on for the Republican nomination for the new Texas House District 13 seat.

With the Texas Secretary of State reporting a partial count after 1 a.m. Wednesday, Orr had 8,821 votes, or 57%, to Wilson's 6,718 votes. Those counts included results from most of the district, though none from Wilson's home base of Limestone County and only early results from McLennan County, where Wilson led.

With early results rolling in a few hours after polls closed, a campaign spokesperson said Orr was "cautiously optimistic" about the results, while Wilson, a longtime lawman in Limestone County, declined to comment until the final results.