Orr wins new House District 13 seat; Anderson takes comfortable reelection

Itasca Republican Angelia Orr will be the first to represent the newly redrawn District 13 in the state Legislature after besting Marlin Democrat Cedric Davis in a district that includes part of McLennan County.

Meanwhile, longtime Texas House Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson easily held off Democratic challenger Erin Shank to keep the District 56 seat he has held since 2004.

With 26 of 34 vote centers reporting in McLennan County, Anderson had a decisive 69.5% of the vote, or 36,953 votes, to Shank's 30.5%, or 16,258 votes. District 56 encompasses western McLennan County.

Anderson, a 77-year-old retired Waco veterinarian, has served for 18 years and has been reelected to the position eight times, nine counting this race. Anderson’s campaign centered on low taxes and traditional values, as well as Anderson’s anti-abortion and pro-gun rights stances.

During an interview with the Waco Tribune-Herald last month, Anderson said he was especially proud of election integrity bills passed by the Texas Legislature last session.

Tuesday night, Anderson awaited election results at the Republican Party of McLennan County’s headquarters.

"I was pleased to prevail, I was pretty confident I would," Anderson said. "It's an honor to serve the folks in McLennan County. It's a distinct honor for me."

Shank, a 64-year-old small business owner and former teacher, focused her campaign on improving Texas’ electrical grid in light of the 2021 winter freeze, expanding rural broadband, women’s and children’s rights, disability rights, and raising pay for public school employees.

"We're disappointed. We certainly hoped for a win for the women in McLennan County and the men who love them, but we believe (the results.)"

She said when she attended the LBJ Women's Campaign School at the University of Texas at Austin, a nonpartisan program that trains women to run for office or manage campaigns, she and her classmates analyzed the district and determined it would take two years of campaigning to win.

"I was hoping to prove them wrong," she said. "I think the seat is very important."

District 13

Orr, a former Hill County District Clerk and more recently a district director for District 8 Rep. Cody Harris, held a decisive lead late Tuesday, and The Texas Tribune's Decision Desk HQ projected her as the winner. With an estimated 80.4% of votes counted by 11 p.m. in the seven-county district, Orr had 76.7% of the vote, or 31,404 votes.

Davis, who was a teacher and police officer in the Dallas area before relocating to become city manager in Marlin in 2019, had 23.3% of the vote, or 9,548 votes, The Texas Tribune reported.

The Texas Legislature redrew House District 13 during redistricting in 2021. District 13 now includes East Waco, along with eastern portions of McLennan County as well as voters in six counties previously in four other districts: Bosque, Hill, Limestone, Falls, Freestone and Leon.

Orr ran as the self-styled voice of rural Texas values. She could not be reached Tuesday.

Davis ran as a progressive-moderate. He grew up in the Dallas area and has military experience in the U.S. Army as well as working as a teacher, a police officer and police chief. He has worked as city manager in Marlin since 2019.

On election night he said he was disappointed, but gave his congratulations to Orr and said he would focus on his role as Marlin's city manager.

"When (the 2021 winter storm) hit we had no assistance from the state, we just had to pull our community together," Davis said. "Then came the potholes and infrastructure. This is what I do for a living, so I figured I could make a difference."

U.S. House District 17

Republican incumbent Pete Sessions won his reelection bid against Democratic challenger Mary Jo Woods for the District 17 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

As of late Tuesday, Sessions had 67.3% of the vote, or 127,267 votes, to Woods' 32.7%, or 61,768 votes, according to The Texas Tribune's Decision Desk HQ, which called the race early in the night for Sessions.

Sessions, 67, was District 32's representative from 2003 to 2019. After losing his bid for reelection in 2018, he moved to Waco, where he won the District 17 seat in 2020.