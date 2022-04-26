Over-capacity Waco animal shelter waiving adoption fees

Waco’s animal shelter has been waiving adoption fees for the last two weeks and is keeping that temporary approach in place in a push to free up space for more dogs.

The shelter is just past capacity, with 211 dogs there as of Tuesday, said Kandi Hillyer, who took over as director for the local Humane Society chapter last month. Two weeks ago the shelter put out messages stating it was calling a “Code Red,” a call that has helped the shelter lower its numbers in the past. This year, only about 5% of the shelter’s dogs have been adopted out each day while more continue to arrive.

“What I can tell you is that sometimes, people come in and make decisions pretty quickly,” Hillyer said. “Then they get home, and animals are a lot of work.”

She said the shelter took in 2,382 dogs between October 2021 and April 2022. Of those dogs, 920 were adopted out, 300 were returned to owners, 225 were sent to rescues and 805 have been sent to foster placements.

Hillyer said an animal rescue from New York plans to visit the shelter next month and take between 30 and 40, but in the meantime the shelter is still 101% full. Most of the dogs available are medium- or large-size.

An overly full shelter means illnesses could spread quickly if not detected. Hillyer said puppies infected with parvo have been brought in five times in the last six weeks, but the shelter has avoided any outbreaks so far by quarantining them.

City of Waco Animal Services Director Trey Buzbee said he suspects the strain on the shelter has something to do with COVID-19, as people return to work and find themselves with more limited time to care for animals.

Buzbee said the shelter reached capacity for the first time in years in October 2020. The "Code Red" call then helped quickly adopt out 40 to 50 dogs, but this time that has not happened. The city of Waco runs the shelter itself, while the Humane Society handles adoptions.

Betsy Robinson, founder of Fuzzy Friends, said rescue operations like hers can alleviate some of the pressure on city shelters, but many rescues are at or near capacity right now. Meanwhile, shelters she has never heard of before have emailed her in hopes of placing dogs with the rescue.

“It’s gotten so bad we’re getting emails from city shelters 200 miles away,” Robinson said. “It’s heartbreaking. They’re just bursting at the seams.”

Robinson said she suspects many people, in McLennan County and throughout Texas, are returning animals they adopted earlier in the pandemic.

In just the past week, Fuzzy Friends has received three dogs that previously were adopted from the Waco shelter, Fuzzy Friends Director of Shelter Operations Cliff Kroll said. That happened with three dogs total last year, and has happened with seven so far this year.

“They say they’re too busy, or something happened to a family member,” Kroll said. “We’re getting every reason in the book.”

