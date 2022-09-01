Paper ballots part of newly picked McLennan County voting system

McLennan County commissioners voted this week to buy a voting system from Hart InterCivic Inc. with digital scanners for hand-marked ballots. Commissioner Patricia Miller cast the only vote against the deal, saying time remains to give the matter more consideration.

Commissioners Will Jones, Jim Smith and Ben Perry, and County Judge Scott Felton, followed the recommendation of Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith, whose choice was Hart InterCivic. The new setup is expected to be in use for May elections next year.

Goldsmith told commissioners he believes the Hart system is easier to use, more secure and occupies less space than that of Election Systems & Software, the lone competitor.

Goldsmith said the trust factor also comes into play. He said the county bought current voting machines from Hart, and has been satisfied with the company's service. Hart is based in Austin, while Election Systems & Software has offices in Texas but is headquartered in Nebraska.

Goldsmith said finding storage space has become challenging at the McLennan County Courthouse, or in other county buildings. The Hart voting setup is collapsible, making it easy to move and store. Goldsmith said Hart has received state and national certification for its products, including the system McLennan County will acquire.

But Miller said she would have preferred the commissioners vote after the general election in November, during which the Texas Secretary of State's Office will sponsor the first round of a "risk-limiting audit" pilot program targeting voting accuracy.

Secretary of State spokesperson Sam Taylor said 20 counties have signed up to participate in the November pilot program tied to a new state law.

The law, which advanced as Senate Bill 598, mandates that all statewide elections beginning in 2026 produce auditable paper-based voting records. It also requires each county to conduct audits following the election. Taylor said the audit is similar to the partial manual counts counties perform now.

The Texas Legislature will receive a report on the pilot project. Hart provides voting systems to 110 of Texas' 254 counties, while Election Systems and Software provides systems to the balance.

They are the only two companies authorized to provide voting machines in Texas.

"A new voting system will cost the citizens of McLennan County over a million dollars, with ongoing fees that will exceed $60,000 annually," Miller said in an email response to questions. "I want to be confident that I am voting for the best voting system possible, inclusive of cost and operability."

She said commissioners witnessed product demonstrations from Hart and Election Systems earlier last month, and received follow-up information three weeks ago. She said time remains "to give prudent thought before making a final decision."

New machines will not be used in November. They will first be rolled out for city and school elections next May, Goldsmith said. He said he expects delivery of the system in December or January, after which Hart will take possession of the old system and destroy components according to protocol.

Describing the Hart system that will cost the county $1.19 million, Goldsmith said voters will check in at a polling place, print out their ballots, take a pen and mark their selections in a privacy booth, and place the ballot in a scanner located in the vote center. Goldsmith said the system is self-contained.

Representatives of both the Republican and Democratic parties of McLennan County have voiced their support of the Hart system.