Parents, advocates of trans teens fear emotional, legal fallout from Abbott directive derided by professionals

Waco advocates, parents and social workers said Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive to investigate medical care for transgender kids as child abuse is not legally binding, but that will not stop the order from harming kids, even if it is blocked.

Ron Beal, who retired from Baylor Law School after 38 years and has expertise in administrative law, said the directive is not binding, and a related opinion issued by Attorney General Ken Paxton is just that, an opinion. Officials at an agency can disagree and do what they believe the law requires instead, but Beal said many will feel pressured to comply.

“Many agencies tend to follow what the Attorney General says, because the agencies aren’t lawyers, usually,” Beal said.

Christi, a lifelong Waco resident who did not want to use her full name in this article, said she did not know where to start when her son, Noah, informed her he was her son at age 13. Three years later, Christi said she is angry and scared by what her friends and some close family members believe about parents like her.

“Everyone around us is saying that we are child abusers,” she said. “It’s all around us, and it’s just because they’re not educated.”

Christi said she comes from a conservative background and sought the most conservative counselor she could for her teenager, searching for hard proof that he really was trans.

“I hate saying that now, because I’m more educated about it,” she said. “But she confirmed that yes, this is real.”

She said Noah and their family have not yet sought puberty blockers, a treatment that delays puberty, buying time for a trans teenager to seek other treatments as an adult, but when lawmakers talk about banning the option, she wishes they had started sooner.

Paxton’s opinion and Abbott’s order both include references to puberty blockers and surgeries for minors, which they refer to as “genital mutilation.” Surgeries are rarely if ever an option for minors, according to the World Professional Association for Transgender Health. Puberty blockers, which are also used for children who are not transgender, are completely reversible.

Christi said she has friends and family with the same misconceptions she sees expressed by the elected state officials.

“There are a lot of steps before you get to that,” she said of physical medical interventions. “The language they use, it’s just scare tactics.”

Beal said it would be “very disconcerting” if the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services were to treat the opinion and subsequent order as law.

“If they’re just doing what Abbott and Paxton told them to do and they didn’t put one ounce of analysis into ‘Do we really have the authority to do that?’ That is really bad,” Beal said. “We can’t have government work in that way.”

The directive puts social workers, nurses and other health professionals in a bind by diametrically opposing their codes of ethics, said David Pooler, an associate professor of social work at Baylor.

“It doesn’t fall under any definition of child abuse my profession has ever seen, it doesn’t follow best practices, it doesn’t follow the science of the literature, and it’s really disappointing to have political leaders so far out of their lane,” Pooler said.

Pooler said research overwhelmingly confirms allowing someone to transition is the best way to ensure a transgender person’s well-being, and to manage gender dysphoria, a profound and enduring distress that comes from the mismatch between a trans person’s identity and the gender they were assigned at birth.

“Not giving gender-affirming care would be at least a form of neglect. It’s the exact opposite,” Pooler said.

Pooler said the investigations ordered by Abbott would be at best a waste of Child Protective Services resources and at worst a catalyst for serious abuse of the minors the agency is meant to protect.

“You have various levels of training, high case loads, they’re already dealing with issues that should be considered child abuse, and then you add this burden in,” Pooler said. “That’s going to add stress, weaken and dilute an already overburdened system.”

A Texas district judge last week issued a temporary restraining order stopping a Department of Family and Protective Services investigation of one transgender teenager’s parents, and Paxton filed an appeal the next day, according to Texas Tribune reporting. The judge’s ruling does not stop other investigations from being opened, and the appeal delays the potential for a ruling that could apply more broadly, according to The Texas Tribune.

Helen Harris, another associate professor of social work at Baylor, said the directive has less to do with children’s well-being and more to do with politics, in her opinion.

“As a social worker, I can say that a family that’s responding to their child’s pain and confusion and struggles, who seeks help for that child, is a family I would be supporting as they seek help,” Harris said.

She said gender dysphoria and transphobic bullying can lead to depression that a parent should seek counseling and therapy for, often the first step parents take toward learning their child is transgender.

“I could see a social worker getting caught in a space where children and parents have conflicting points of view about this, but that happens frequently in our profession,” Harris said. “It’s our job to provide a safe context and help them figure that out as a family.”

The directive may not be legally binding, but Jeffrey Vitarius, director of the support group Waco Pride Network, said even empty threats take a deep toll on the mental health of transgender kids and their families, and that fear ripples through every letter of the LGBTQ community.

“Even beyond the fact this could result in denial of care, the fact it’s been labeled this way causes harm to people,” Vitarius said. “Every step like this makes people fear, makes people anxious, and they just mount and accumulate. We have seen a lot of local folks sharing messages of support for trans youth, and that is just critical.”

Josh Tetens, Republican candidate for McLennan County district attorney, said the state Legislature likely will consider the directive during its next session, which is next year.

“Simply stated, it’s possible such actions could be considered child abuse, much like just about anything else could be used to harm a child,” Tetens said. “The opinion did not provide any additional guidelines, and like any claim of abuse, the Department of Family and Protective Services is obligated under the law to investigate.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 800-273-8255 for anyone experiencing suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

