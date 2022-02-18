Parents in booming Ritchie Road area raise sidewalk issue as Midway builds new school

The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will be working in the future to identify possible new schools and work with school districts and cities to anticipate traffic and pedestrian needs, said Mukesh Kumar, the regional agency’s director. He said the Park Hill issue “is on our radar as part of a larger discussion.”

“As we think about the next planning process, we would like to be as proactive as possible in new development, especially around schools,” Kumar said.

Reed, the Waco public works official, said that in the last few years as Ritchie Road has transitioned from a narrow country lane to a four-lane road, pedestrian traffic has also increased.

“We see a lot of foot traffic in the summer — people on foot, people with scooters and rollerblades,” he said.

Reed said it is not just Park Meadows residents who have been calling his office about the need for sidewalks. He has also heard from residents in Hewitt’s new Creekside subdivision around the corner on Warren Street.