Partners in Cameron Park Zoo expansion asked to pay millions more

The cost estimates for expanding Cameron Park Zoo with a new veterinary center, educational facilities and penguin exhibit have risen by another $6.8 million, and partners in the project are being asked to split the check.

The cost of a new veterinary and educational complex estimated at $8.3 million last year has risen to $15 million due to inflation, officials said at a Zoo Commission meeting.

The projected cost of a new signature exhibit featuring African black-footed penguin exhibit has risen from $4 million to $6 million, not counting an additional $2 million for bid alternates. Those alternates would include a smaller black-footed cat exhibit and family restrooms.

The total estimate for the zoo expansion is now $22 million to $25 million, depending on the bid alternates. The expansion was supposed to be funded by a $14.5 million bond issue that county voters approved in 2019.

To make up the difference, and a possible additional escalation of 15%, the city of Waco, McLennan County and the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society will be asked to pay an additional $3.35 million each. Partners in the zoo had previously discussed an extra contribution of $2 million each.

During the meeting, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the Waco City Council will vote on its $3.35 million share during a meeting in August.

“We’re taking the cost increase very seriously and we’ll evaluate it in the context of our entire budget, but obviously we want to be able to deliver on this project too,” Meek said. “I personally feel like I need to get into the weeds a little bit more.”

The projects were initially funded by a $14.5 million bond passed in 2019. Two years later city officials awarded the contract for the first project, a new hoofstock barn for the zoo, which cost about twice the original estimate.

General Services Director Kelly Holecek said if all three entities agree to fund the complex in full, construction could start in February 2023 and end in spring 2024, within a few months of the penguin exhibit. But construction is somewhat unpredictable, and that timeline could change.

Holecek said it already has. During soil tests on the complex site near the front of the zoo, workers found lead that requires the city to develop a mitigation plan according to EPA and TCEQ regulations.

“If we didn’t test soil and groundwater, and then it came up that there’s something down there that harms the animals, people or contaminates the drinking water, we wouldn’t know about it until it’s too late without taking these steps.”

Zoo Society Director Terri Cox said the zoo chose that location because it was accessible both to animals being brought from the zoo by workers and the parking lot where buses drop off and pick up groups of kids.

“There really were no choices," Cox said. "The site was the only place available that fit with the flow."

Holecek said analysis will wrap up in August and the city can issue a request for proposals for the project in September.

“We can’t go through all the other projects and not have money left for the penguins, so that’s where this conversation is coming into play,” Holecek said. “And if we keep moving forward with the vet/ed complex without knowing how much it’s going to cost, we could end up with a problem.”

If all three entities agree to supply the extra funding, or show it can be obtained within three months, the city can seek proposals for the penguin exhibit this October.

Cox said it’s only natural to build the veterinary complex first.

“If you’re going to bring a new species into the facility and you know you need upgraded vet facilities, you need to wait,” Cox said.