Paul Tyson Field demolition about to resume, clear spot for equine center

That pesky Heart O' Texas Fair ended its run Sunday, so crews can continue demolishing the old Paul Tyson Field along Lake Air Drive and creating space for a proposed $10 million equine center years from now.

The center would allow the fairgrounds to host two livestock or horse shows simultaneously, with about 1,000 stalls available between the new facility and existing accommodations.

"We turn down stuff all the time," Extraco Events Center President and CEO Wes Allison said.

An animal in a stall typically means more than two new humans in Waco, many staying in hotels, dining at restaurants or visiting attractions, Allison said. A climate controlled facility would make Waco competitive with places like Katy, Abilene, Tulsa and Oklahoma City, though Waco already hosts livestock and equine shows about 45 weekends a year, attracting an estimated 250,000 people to the grounds annually, he said.

Allison said with the dismantling of Paul Tyson Field put on hold, its field served as overflow parking during the HOT Fair, except on rainy Sunday. Crews graded and placed crushed limestone on old soccer fields near the stadium, giving livestock exhibitors space away from public parking.

"That will help us in November, when we host the WPRA World Finals and Elite Barrel Racing," Allison said. "It's a weeklong event, and they will need parking and space, close to a thousand stalls, about 300 more than last year."

He said staff will install temporary stalls to accommodate the event.

Leveling Paul Tyson Field is critical to the ongoing "venue" project that involves McLennan County, the city of Waco and Waco Independent School District. Land swaps among the entities produced sites for a new Lake Air Little League and Challenger League complex now under construction, the Base multipurpose facility on the fairgrounds, the proposed equine center, and the new Paul Tyson Field complex near Waco High School.

John W. Erwin General Contractor is supervising the leveling of 61-year-old Paul Tyson Field, named after the pioneering coach whose Waco High Tigers dominated Texas football in the 1920s. Crews from Sisk-Robb of Leander completed asbestos abatement before the fair began Oct. 6.

McLennan County commissioners Tuesday approved a $188,008 final payment to John W. Erwin for overseeing Base construction, a figure that includes $36,237 to have dedication monuments installed on the Base site.

"It came in earlier than expected and under-budget," McLennan County Administrator Dustin Chapman said of the Base.

He said the county paid $32.1 million in revenue bond proceeds to build the multipurpose center, $321,000 less than the county's original estimate of $32.4 million. Chapman said the money will return to the county, remaining in the venue fund.

The county is paying $888,285 to dismantle Paul Tyson Field.

The "venue" moniker refers to the type of voter-approved tax funding the efforts, in McLennan County's case a tax on vehicle rentals and hotel stays.

The county pays $1.8 million annually in debt service to retire the bonds it has issued so far. The 2% levy on hotel stays and the 5% charge on car rentals now generate about $3 million a year. Chapman said the county is gaining ground it lost during the pandemic, when travel and tourism waned.

But the county has obligations beyond that $1.8 million. Annually it pays both Waco and Waco ISD a percentage generated above $1.8 million. Interlocal agreements making the various projects possible left the county owing the city $3.6 million and Waco ISD $2.4 million, County Judge Scott Felton said.

Allison said continuing obligations may push back constructing a new equine center three or four years. He said venue funds need time to grow.

"I have not prepared a pro forma extending out our revenue from the hotel tax. I know it is increasing because of a couple of things: a lot of activity is bringing people into our town, and we have more hotel rooms. We have the opportunity to host more and larger events," Felton said. "I expect that to continue unless something very negative happens in the economy."

Felton said he expects himself and commissioners to look hard at the proposed equine center after Jan. 1, "to project who it is going to serve, what it will look like, how the market for horse shows is performing. We need to get going on that because everyone knows time flies."

Allison said the climate controlled center would feature 260 stalls, a warmup pen, concession area and restrooms. A covered unloading area would link the main building with a detached barn, a big help during bad weather.

Allison said horse and livestock shows are growing in popularity, especially among young people and retirees. He said he has seen an uptick in horse-riding classes for people older than 55, "retirees with disposable income."

Allison said crews this week may install a temporary warmup pen where the equine facility would be built "because we need the additional space."

He estimated the 2022 HOT Fair generated $5 million in revenue, which will go toward scholarships and paying day-to-day expenses.