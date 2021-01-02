Paul Tyson Field replacement coming in reshuffle of Waco, county, school facilities

"COVID-19 has really interrupted initial projections," Felton said. "Revenue coming in from hotel tax and car rentals is off compared to prior years. The money will eventually come in, but we want to make sure these agreements line up with what actually happens. It may come in slower or faster. We must take that under advisement as we reimburse each entity.

"First, we have to pay bondholders $1.8 million each year, then we pay other expenses after that, including payments to the city and WISD."

When the dust settles and the public becomes confident COVID-19 is under control, the county will be well positioned to meet any rebound in remand for hotels, Felton said. About a half-dozen new hotels are expected to open soon in Waco.

Felton said longer-term, the county envisions a new equine and livestock facility where 60-year-old Paul Tyson Field now stands.

"It's yet to be named, but we think it has the potential to be even more of an economic driver than BASE, considering the livestock and equine shows it would make possible, increasing what we do now," Felton said.

