Paul Tyson work progressing, Lake Air Little League plans taking shape

Asked if revitalizing Lions Park might coincide with creating a new Lake Air Little League, Balk said, “I would not venture a guess on that.”

“They are not on the same timetable,” Balk said. “The city said it would move quickly, but that work is still in the planning stage.”

The city and the Lions Club have said they hope to hire a master planner with experience in small amusement parks.

The $9 million Paul Tyson Field project should close this semester, said Wucher with Waco ISD. He said he will have a more definitive timeline later this week.

The new facility will feature an eight-lane track built to University Interscholastic League standards, meaning it can host track and field events. It will have synthetic turf, a 2,000-seat grandstand for fans and visitors, and a 3,000-square-foot building to accommodate a press box, ticketing areas, concession stands and restrooms. Two existing locker room will be expanded. The project also includes practice fields for baseball and softball near the stadium.

All these moving parts, except the Lions Park upgrade, have a place in the “venue” project undertaken after county voters approved new taxes on hotel stays and rental cars to underwrite the package. This revenue stream paid for the new BASE multi-purpose facility on Bosque Boulevard.

