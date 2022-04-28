Penguin fundraiser at $300,000 and counting as Cameron Park Zoo officials try to keep up with rising construction costs

An upcoming fundraising event to support a new penguin exhibit at Cameron Park Zoo has already brought in $300,000, and officials are continuing the push as architects get started on designs.

McLennan County voters approved a $14.5 million bond package in 2019 to build the penguin exhibit, a new education and veterinary center, a hoofstock barn and to renovate other buildings. Since officials estimated project costs and voters approved the bond, the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors have driven up construction costs, said Terri Cox, director of the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society. That became apparent when bids for the first of the bond-funded projects, the new hoofstock barn, came in about twice as high as the $375,000 projection.

“It’s so hard to pinpoint additional funding because the cost of everything changes so quickly,” Cox said. “The county, the city and the society have been in discussions, and we are all aware we’ll probably need to raise more funds for all of these projects.”

The zoological society will throw a Penguin Palooza on June 4, a cocktail and dinner party similar to a celebration of the zoo’s 25th anniversary that the society threw in 2018. The 2018 event raised $220,000 for the penguin exhibit, and this year’s event has brought in $300,000 so far, Cox said. Admission costs $2,500 per couple and host tickets cost $5,000 per couple. The Ice House Band will perform during the event.

Cox said the zoological society also expects to receive a large donation during the event.

“We are working very hard to raise funds for both the penguin exhibit and the education and veterinary hospital, and doing a great job of it right now because we have so much community support,” Cox said.

Once complete, the exhibit will be home to at least 30 black-footed South African penguins, an endangered warm weather species threatened by over-fishing of their prey, oil spills, and humans harvesting material from their nest sites for fertilizer, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Cox said zoo staff members will travel to South Africa in July to see the animals in their natural habitat, but she and Zoo Director Johnny Binder will stay stateside and continue working on the exhibit’s design.

The Waco City Council approved a $740,000 architectural contract April 5 with Torre Design Consortium for the penguin exhibit. Cox said zoo officials have not met with the architects yet, and it is not clear how much construction will cost.

The habitat will include pool areas outside where guests can see the birds and another inside pool, nesting areas and a quarantining facility. Zookeepers will perform demonstrations and presentations about the penguins on a stage in the exhibit.

The bid includes a new family restroom, kiosk and second exhibit featuring black-footed cats near the penguin exhibit.

