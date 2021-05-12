Permitless gun carry doesn't diminish importance of training, say Waco-area police chiefs

“I believe we should have the right to own and purchase firearms but I believe constitutional carry makes it a little difficult for police,” Andreucci said. “It makes it hard to figure out who is the good guy and who is the bad guy.”

Truehitt said that scenario is one of his biggest fears.

“Put yourself in a police officer’s shoes for a moment. You are a police officer and you are off-duty and you are shopping at Walmart and you have a gun and an active shooter unfolds in your presence,” Truehitt said. “How do you know the good guys from the bad guys? Who are you going to engage? How do you know an active shooter from someone who is trying to engage with that shooter?”

However, Devlin said Hewitt Police officials have discussed the issue and do not believe it is going to change too much about how their agency handles weapons.

“Even today we run across several people a day in our contacts that have a handgun through the licensing program,” Devlin said. “I think the large number of the people we are going to encounter in the future are the license holders we have today.”