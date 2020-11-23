Pete Sessions inches back after calling 2020 election fraudulent

A string of Facebook posts from Waco’s Congressman-elect Pete Sessions proclaim there are “thousands of pages of evidence” to support claims that the presidential election was fraudulent, but Sessions walked back those assertions a bit in an interview Monday.

Still, Sessions insists there are questions about the election that still need answers.

“As you know, there is a bit of controversy with the elections in his country,” Sessions said. “That comes from evidence and anecdotal evidence that have raised issues that will need to be handled by the courts. And until this is resolved, I think it is going to be something that we really don’t know the answer to.

“It is just a process. I don’t think my race has been certified, either. But anytime something is called into question, it is proper to wait for an answer, and that is what is happening,” Sessions said.

But in social media posts this month, Sessions has been adamant that he believes, like President Trump, that there was fraud involved in the election process and that the matter should be resolved in the courts.

“This election was conducted fraudulently,” he wrote Nov. 19. “We have the evidence and will prove the case.”