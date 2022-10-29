Pete Sessions opposes Biden policies, 'secrecy' headed into midterms

Waco Republican Congressman Pete Sessions said an appropriations bill, defining the nation's role in Ukraine and scrutiny of the 2020 presidential election are among the issues he expects to address in his second term representing Texas House District 17.

Sessions took almost 70% of the vote in the March primary to hold off three challenges, and he is expected to win reelection to his second District 17 term Nov. 8. He previously represented a Dallas-area district for 11 terms before he was unseated by a Democrat in 2018. His Democratic challenger in November, Mary Jo Woods, did not respond to interview requests for this article, and her campaign's online presence has become minimal since she went unopposed in the primary, with no Facebook posts since July and a website that appeared to be offline.

Sessions said if Republicans become the majority party in the House in January, and possibly the Senate, they will meet with Department of Defense officials and determine what the country’s role in Ukraine should be. The new Congress will be in place about 11 months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Congress authorized lots of money, billions of dollars,” Sessions said. “We have yet to get a real assessment of ‘Are we there to fight? What are we there to do?’”

The country has provided $13.5 billion in weapons, according to the DOD, and $1.5 billion in humanitarian aid, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Sessions said Armed Services Committee Chair Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., has reliably provided facts about U.S. involvement in Ukraine, but the administration’s “philosophy” on Ukraine has been “wrapped in secrecy.”

“We were kind of in there and kind of not, so the line has never been effectively communicated,” he said. “The line will be effectively communicated in January.”

Sessions also said he is still in favor of investigating Dallas, Harris and Travis counties, along with counties in Arizona, for election tampering or fraud in the 2020 election.

“I think what’s amiss is that if you have nothing to hide … then come out in the open,” he said.

Sessions, a member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said representatives from Stop the Steal got in contact with him about voting in Dallas County.

“There’s a political narrative that my friends, the Democrats, like to push, which is that these people are harassing or making life difficult for elected officials,” Sessions said.

One of those protests initially organized by Stop the Steal, though it quickly evolved beyond one group, overlapped with the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That evening, Sessions denounced the attack in an interview with the Tribune-Herald. He also deleted social media posts supporting Stop the Steal or showing him with its supporters.

Back in District 17, Sessions said he will continue to support federal funding for replacement of a Speegleville Road bridge over the Bosque River, previously estimated at $8 million. He pushed to have the project included in the House version of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed late last year, but it was stripped before passing the Senate and returning to the House. Sessions voted against the bill.

It received the votes of 19 Republican senators in a 69-30 passage in August of last year, and the votes of 13 Republican House members in a 228-206 passage in November, with six Democrats opposed.

He said it is common for parties to vote down bills based on additions from the opposite party.

“No one else has gotten what they need either,” he said. “It’s not just this bridge, it’s all over the country.”

Sessions said he requested $1.76 million for the bridge in a fiscal year 2023 transportation bill, but it may end up earmarked for the next year instead. He said he also has requested $5.76 million for improvements to Lake Waco's embankments, $3 million for the Bullhide Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant south of Waco, and $3 million for the city of Waco's proposed Bledsoe-Miller science, technology, engineering, arts and math center.

Sessions also said he opposes the Biden administration’s decision to extend Title IX protections of equal educational opportunities for LGBTQ students, and universities embracing similar policies.